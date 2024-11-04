San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Says He’s Playing on Tuesday
Return of the Mack?
All signs are pointing to the return of Macklin Celebrini to the San Jose Sharks’ line-up on Tuesday.
Celebrini has been practicing since Halloween, and on Monday, he took contact and was on a regular line too, both firsts in his recovery. The 2024 first-overall pick has been out since opening night, when he re-aggravated a hip injury that he’s nursed since training camp.
“We won’t put him in a game without contact. So that’s kind of where it’s at,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Saturday.
We’ll see if there are any more hurdles to cross for Celebrini. The Sharks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 5.
For his part, Celebrini, when asked if he was in tomorrow, said, “Yeah.” He also said there was nothing preventing him from playing tomorrow.
Warsofsky wouldn’t commit to Celebrini’s return, however.
“We’ll focus on tomorrow’s lineup, tomorrow,” Warsofsky said. “Obviously, some decisions to make in the morning.”
For the San Jose Sharks, assuming Celebrini wakes up on Tuesday morning in good health, they will have to make some roster decisions if they activate him off IR.
There were 16 forwards and seven defensemen and two goalies at practice this morning.
D-pairings:
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Liljegren
Carlsson-Thompson
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 4, 2024
That’s actually eight blueliners, but Lucas Carlsson is on IR and earmarked for the Barracuda.
The easiest decision would be the send down two of Gushchin, Thompson, or Cardwell, all waiver-exempt, to the Cuda. That will give the Sharks a compliant 23-man roster.
Waiving Klim Kostin or Givani Smith doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility either.
Mack (the knife) is back!!!
Hey Sheng, what about Dellandrea? He’s available now right?
if Cardwell, Thompson & Gushin aren’t in the lineup they should go down. Gush especially could use some confidence. Let the guys whose development you’re not concerned with be the healthy scratches.
Honestly after the pair of games they slogged through this weekend, the Cuda could use the reinforcements. They seem to really be missing Cardwell’s presence especially.
Didn’t get to watch them. Has the wagon blown a tire?
This is awesome news! I hope he is right and he is ready to play tomorrow but if not, I trust the Sharks to make the right decision. I am curious how close Dellandria is ready to return? I would say if Dellandria is also healthy then my hope is that they send down (in addition to G. Smith and L. Carlsson) Cardwell or Guschin. I would prefer Cardwell because the Sharks have an overabundance of the same type of player that Cardwell is. At least until one of Goodrow, Dellandria, Grundstrom, Kostin (who I am really disappointed with) or… Read more »
I sort of wonder if they’re waiting for Mukhamadullin to get up to game speed so they can effectively swap him out for Thrun, who looks like he could use some more seasoning.
I would not mind that at all. What do you think the pairs would be if Muhk does swap with Thrun?
Hard to say, Muk and Rutta played pretty well together last year but Warsofsky has seemed reticent to split up the Rutta/Ferraro pair. I’d guess he pairs up with either Rutta or Liljegren.
I would hope he’s paired with Rutta on the 3rd pair. Ferraro & Liljegren could actually be a solid 2nd pair.
Agreed, those feel like the most well-balanced pairs.
Knepp, Kostin is indeed a big disappointment. Has a great body for the NHL but doesn’t seem to have the temperament/desire to use it for significant advantage. I think coach may have said earlier in the year that he has a tendency to float too much. With that body, screw the floating and just take it to people.
Yup. Kostin was my preseason pick for a player who could fill a big role but he doesn’t seem to want it. Really unfortunate. Good age, good tools, no motor.
What’s odd and disappointing about Kostin not panning out is that he’s never torn it up in the AHL either. To see a physical specimen such as he is (can’t answer to his skating) and what he put up in a short stint last year had everyone salivating. Can’t teach desire and grit tho you’d think w/ guys like Strum, Granny, Kunin, Zetterland, et al, some of that would have rubbed off on him.
They put him with Toffoli & Celly to start camp. They were clearly giving him a shot to establish himself and he failed miserably. Probably no one commenting here that’s as disappointed as I am in Kostins performance so far considering how much I hyped his potential.
I would be incredibly incredibly surprised if Kunin is waived at any point this season
Fantastic news.