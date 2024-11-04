Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Celebrini Says He’s Playing on Tuesday

Published

14 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Return of the Mack?

All signs are pointing to the return of Macklin Celebrini to the San Jose Sharks’ line-up on Tuesday.

Celebrini has been practicing since Halloween, and on Monday, he took contact and was on a regular line too, both firsts in his recovery. The 2024 first-overall pick has been out since opening night, when he re-aggravated a hip injury that he’s nursed since training camp.

“We won’t put him in a game without contact. So that’s kind of where it’s at,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Saturday.

We’ll see if there are any more hurdles to cross for Celebrini. The Sharks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 5.

For his part, Celebrini, when asked if he was in tomorrow, said, “Yeah.” He also said there was nothing preventing him from playing tomorrow.

Warsofsky wouldn’t commit to Celebrini’s return, however.

“We’ll focus on tomorrow’s lineup, tomorrow,” Warsofsky said. “Obviously, some decisions to make in the morning.”

For the San Jose Sharks, assuming Celebrini wakes up on Tuesday morning in good health, they will have to make some roster decisions if they activate him off IR.

There were 16 forwards and seven defensemen and two goalies at practice this morning.

That’s actually eight blueliners, but Lucas Carlsson is on IR and earmarked for the Barracuda.

The easiest decision would be the send down two of Gushchin, Thompson, or Cardwell, all waiver-exempt, to the Cuda. That will give the Sharks a compliant 23-man roster.

Waiving Klim Kostin or Givani Smith doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility either.

Related Topics:
16 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lizbeth

Mack (the knife) is back!!!

3
Reply
SJShorky

Hey Sheng, what about Dellandrea? He’s available now right?

if Cardwell, Thompson & Gushin aren’t in the lineup they should go down. Gush especially could use some confidence. Let the guys whose development you’re not concerned with be the healthy scratches.

2
Reply
Joseph

Honestly after the pair of games they slogged through this weekend, the Cuda could use the reinforcements. They seem to really be missing Cardwell’s presence especially.

3
Reply
SJShorky

Didn’t get to watch them. Has the wagon blown a tire?

0
Reply
mknepper

This is awesome news! I hope he is right and he is ready to play tomorrow but if not, I trust the Sharks to make the right decision. I am curious how close Dellandria is ready to return? I would say if Dellandria is also healthy then my hope is that they send down (in addition to G. Smith and L. Carlsson) Cardwell or Guschin. I would prefer Cardwell because the Sharks have an overabundance of the same type of player that Cardwell is. At least until one of Goodrow, Dellandria, Grundstrom, Kostin (who I am really disappointed with) or… Read more »

2
Reply
Joseph

I sort of wonder if they’re waiting for Mukhamadullin to get up to game speed so they can effectively swap him out for Thrun, who looks like he could use some more seasoning.

2
Reply
mknepper

I would not mind that at all. What do you think the pairs would be if Muhk does swap with Thrun?

Last edited 12 hours ago by mknepper
1
Reply
Joseph

Hard to say, Muk and Rutta played pretty well together last year but Warsofsky has seemed reticent to split up the Rutta/Ferraro pair. I’d guess he pairs up with either Rutta or Liljegren.

0
Reply
SJShorky

I would hope he’s paired with Rutta on the 3rd pair. Ferraro & Liljegren could actually be a solid 2nd pair.

1
Reply
Joseph

Agreed, those feel like the most well-balanced pairs.

1
Reply
james

Knepp, Kostin is indeed a big disappointment. Has a great body for the NHL but doesn’t seem to have the temperament/desire to use it for significant advantage. I think coach may have said earlier in the year that he has a tendency to float too much. With that body, screw the floating and just take it to people.

1
Reply
SJShorky

Yup. Kostin was my preseason pick for a player who could fill a big role but he doesn’t seem to want it. Really unfortunate. Good age, good tools, no motor.

0
Reply
james

What’s odd and disappointing about Kostin not panning out is that he’s never torn it up in the AHL either. To see a physical specimen such as he is (can’t answer to his skating) and what he put up in a short stint last year had everyone salivating. Can’t teach desire and grit tho you’d think w/ guys like Strum, Granny, Kunin, Zetterland, et al, some of that would have rubbed off on him.

1
Reply
SJShorky

They put him with Toffoli & Celly to start camp. They were clearly giving him a shot to establish himself and he failed miserably. Probably no one commenting here that’s as disappointed as I am in Kostins performance so far considering how much I hyped his potential.

Last edited 9 hours ago by SJShorky
0
Reply
Ty Comes

I would be incredibly incredibly surprised if Kunin is waived at any point this season

0
Reply
Joseph

Fantastic news.

2
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta