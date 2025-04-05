Kovalenko Frustrated, Waiting for His Chance (+)

Nikolai Kovalenko is waiting.

The 25-year-old rookie winger, acquired by the San Jose Sharks from the Colorado Avalanche in the Mackenzie Blackwood trade in December, has been scratched for five-straight games and counting.

Kovalenko, six goals and 17 points in 51 games between Colorado and San Jose, isn’t exactly sure how to get back into the line-up.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky believes he’s been clear with it.

“He’s obviously frustrated, but he’s just kind of confused,” Klim Kostin, translating for his Russian countryman, told San Jose Hockey Now on Tuesday.