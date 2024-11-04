San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Talks About Hip Injury: “I’m feeling great”
Macklin Celebrini is back and feeling great.
“It sucked playing one game and then having to sit out for a bit,” Celebrini said in his first media availability since opening night. “But it was the right thing to do, I’m feeling great right now and can’t wait to get back out there.”
The San Jose Sharks star had an NHL debut to remember on Oct. 10, scoring a goal and an assist, but he went on the IR after that with a hip injury.
Macklin Celebrini says that he hurt his hip during a Oct. 1 preseason match with Utah Hockey Club, when Kevin Stenlund tripped him.
“When I went into the boards, I hurt my hip a little bit in the preseason game, rehabbed it,” he said.
San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier had said that Celebrini initially hurt his hip on Sept. 24, when he left training camp practice early.
“I don’t remember that. I have no idea,” Celebrini said.
Either way, Celebrini was feeling great before opening night.
“It was feeling really good and then re-aggravated it during the first game, first shift,” he reported.
The rookie admitted that he pushed himself maybe more than he should have.
“I didn’t want to not play in that game, so I kind of stuck through it. But at the end of the game, something didn’t feel right,” Celebrini said, confirming that the injury worsened throughout the 5-4 OT loss.
Celebrini is returning to a San Jose Sharks squad that has been through hell and back.
Including opening night, the Sharks lost their first nine games, becoming the first team in NHL history to lose their first nine in a season in back-to-back years.
But three wins in their last four have seemingly put the ship back in the right direction.
“There’s a lot of joy in this locker room, since we went on that little streak,” Celebrini said.
And now, the Sharks are getting one of their best players back.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I heard last Saturday was sold out!! The fans will luv ❤️ it even more with you back an stay healthy!! Wish you the best Macklin!!
“Getting one of their best players back”
I mean, maybe? We’re all hoping he’s the best player…
Sure looked like one of their best players in the only game he’s played. Sure had the stats of one of the best players in the only game he’s played. Maybe he’s just, as reported, one of the best players?
His goal was lucky, though it was a good, aggressive play. The assist was beautiful.
Do hope the Sharks know what they’re doing with his health. Given the differing commentary from Macklin and management, I’m not as confident as I’d like to be …
You’re being paranoid. The Sharks don’t care about ticket sales thru him enough to risk his long term health. I’m betting he wanted to play a week ago and they made him sit extra just to be sure.
Not paranoid. The Sharks have a history here, and its not a great one
Different regimes tbf
did they change the medical staff?
Yes. And the doctors changed numerous times over the years.
Really? When? Something you manufactured from your imagination?What I see is a tale as old as time. Player won’t admit an injury ever as it makes it a target on the ice and coaches never give up their lineups the day before so they can keep the opponent in the dark. Nothing to see here.
Look at EK65 for starters. They thought he was healthy at numerous points and were wrong — repeatedly.
I’ve had EK65s injury and had the surgery to repair it. Some people respond with rest, he did initially then clearly injured it worse playing against Boston. It’s something you can play thru to a certain degree if you can take the immense pain. I played on mine for nearly 3 months before I could convince the doctors of what it was. It was his choice to come back for the playoffs. That’s a risk that at the team and player made with eyes wide open. They knew they would have an off season to repair it. You fabricating negligence… Read more »
He was one of the better players in game one. That doesn’t make him the best player right now. It’s not a big deal, but credit goes to the guys right now who dug this team out of the shit hole they were in without him.
Ok but the reality is he’s their #1 center and he’s is “one of their best players”. No lies there.
Idk why I’m getting negative votes. I get the Celebrini love and I’m pretty sure he’s going to live up to the hype. But right now he’s played literally one game. He’s not their best player today. I hope he will be.
because you changed the original point of the article to something you can turn into a point of contention. You brought this on yourself buddy. 😉
His teammates treat him as such (multiple interviews) as does the coaching staff (hence being installed as 1C on opening night and tomorrow). He doesn’t have the game tape yet, but that’s just a matter of him getting hurt.
And personally, I’ve seen enough of him in scrimmages and practices and this team is a weaker one, I think they’re getting an easy top-six player (for this line-up) back. He’s got plenty to work on and is just 18, but this team? He’s one of their best players.
Sheng off the top rope! ;P
More excitement coming!!! The Mack is back!!
Looks like Dellandrea may also be back Tuesday. Will be interesting to see who is sent down. Gush and G. Smith is my guess.
My bet is Gush and Cardwell unless they’re ready to risk Kostin which would be understandable at this point.
Think it’ll be Kostin.
He’s not getting opportunity to succeed at this point and whatever the merits of that decision, seems he’s in the Labanc house.
I wouldn’t be surprised but considering they have other guys who actually need to play that can’t be lost to waivers I could easily see it going the other way. Again, who would you rather have sitting in the stands? G. Smith and Kostin. It’s what makes Vlasic the perfect healthy scratch too.