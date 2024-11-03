Connor Murphy Has Had Logan Couture’s Injury — Why Is Osteitis Pubis Such an Ordeal? (+)

Connor Murphy has experienced the same injury that’s sidelining Logan Couture — but even he was surprised by the severity of Couture’s injury.

In January, Murphy was felled by osteitis pubis, an inflammation in the joint between his two pubic bones.

The veteran defenseman, however, was able to return by April and has been healthy so far this season.

In the summer of 2023, Couture was felled by the same deep groin issue, returned in Jan. 2024 to play six games for the San Jose Sharks, but then re-aggravated the injury. He’s yet to return to the ice, to even skate on his own.

“There’s no clear answer on how to fix it,” Murphy told San Jose Hockey Now in Chicago in mid-October.

Murphy spoke about why osteitis pubis is such a challenging injury, other players who have had it, and the severity of the San Jose Sharks captain’s injury: