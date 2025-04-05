Connect with us

Romanov on Playing Through Injury Last Year & Improving His English…and Credit Score (+)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

“A stupid and irresponsible decision on my end.”

Georgi Romanov has never lacked a healthy dose of self-criticism, and this time I talked to him, in our native Russian, was no exception.

The 25-year-old Russian goalie was talking about the injury he, then a San Jose Barracuda rookie, didn’t take seriously back in the fall 2023.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
