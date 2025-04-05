San Jose Sharks
Romanov on Playing Through Injury Last Year & Improving His English…and Credit Score (+)
“A stupid and irresponsible decision on my end.”
Georgi Romanov has never lacked a healthy dose of self-criticism, and this time I talked to him, in our native Russian, was no exception.
The 25-year-old Russian goalie was talking about the injury he, then a San Jose Barracuda rookie, didn’t take seriously back in the fall 2023.
