SJHN Daily: Wang & Wetsch Re-Assigned, Sharks Unveil New Food & Merchandise

Carson Wetsch and Haoxi (Simon) Wang were cut from San Jose Sharks training camp.

It’s not surprising. The teenage Sharks prospects were always going to get sent back to juniors: Wetsch to the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets and Wang to the Oshawa Generals. That’s not to say that their time was wasted at training camp.

Wetsch opened eyes at camp. He showed off his physicality and talent at the Golden State Rookie Faceoff and in camp, which was rewarded with a preseason game, Wetsch’s pro debut.

“It was good,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Wetsch’s pro debut. “Did some things. Obviously, the pace is a lot higher than he’s used to. The guys are bigger, stronger, thought he’s trying to do the right things. Good learning experience for him…[Improving pace] might be the No. 1 thing for him.”

Wang is a raw defensive prospect, with less-high level hockey experience than most, but an impressive frame and great skating talent. Training camp provided a high-level of competition for the 18-year-old. While he sustained an upper-body injury at camp, Warsofsky said at training camp today that Wang will be heading back to Oshawa, healthy.

The training camp roster now sits at 45 skaters and five goalies.

