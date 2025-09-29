San Jose Sharks
What Can Celebrini Gain Sitting Next to Reaves in Locker Room? (+)
Ryan Reaves is sitting next to Macklin Celebrini in the San Jose Sharks’ locker room.
This arrangement is no accident.
“I think it was a little strategic,” 38-year-old Reaves, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs this past summer for Henry Thrun, told San Jose Hockey Now.
“Everyone has a certain seat for a reason,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Celebrini is also flanked in the locker room by veteran sniper Tyler Toffoli, who sat by then-rookie Celebrini last season.
So why newcomer Reaves next to the 19-year-old franchise face?
