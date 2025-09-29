Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

What Can Celebrini Gain Sitting Next to Reaves in Locker Room? (+)

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

Credit: San Jose Sharks

Ryan Reaves is sitting next to Macklin Celebrini in the San Jose Sharks’ locker room.

This arrangement is no accident.

“I think it was a little strategic,” 38-year-old Reaves, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs this past summer for Henry Thrun, told San Jose Hockey Now.

“Everyone has a certain seat for a reason,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Celebrini is also flanked in the locker room by veteran sniper Tyler Toffoli, who sat by then-rookie Celebrini last season.

So why newcomer Reaves next to the 19-year-old franchise face?

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating