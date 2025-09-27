Sharks Locker Room: Vets, Youngsters Fail ‘Consistency’ Test

The San Jose Sharks are still going to have a lot of nights like this.

Facing the Vegas Golden Knights’ B-team, basically the Henderson Silver Knights, a veteran-laden Sharks squad were flat in a 2-1 loss, outshot 29-14.

While it was just a pre-season game, it’s a reminder that consistency is often the difference between 32 all-talented NHL teams. It’s also the difference between a bona fide NHL difference-maker and a young player who’s trying to establish himself as an everyday player in the best league in the world.

The Sharks, armed to the gills with top prospects, are still trying to climb out of the cellar. Finding the consistency to become a playoff-caliber group again won’t come overnight.

“Everyone can show flashes. Everyone can do it one game. That’s what makes a real NHL’er, it’s a consistency, right?” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about his prospects before tonight’s loss. “That’s what sets others apart from others. Can they do it again? And do it again the next day and come back for practice on Sunday and do it again. That’s what we’re testing them [on] here.”

This isn’t putting all of the blame on tonight’s loss on the Sharks’ youngsters. It’s more, this is the bar, and almost all the Sharks failed tonight, young and old, save Yaroslav Askarov, who made 27-of-29 saves, and maybe sparkplug Ethan Cardwell.

For what it’s worth, I asked Warsofsky this morning which youngsters had been the most consistent in camp. He cited Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, Cam Lund, Carson Wetsch, and Quentin Musty.

Misa, Dickinson, Wetsch, and Musty played tonight.

“We’ll plugging away at it,” Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky discussed the performances of Misa, Dickinson, and Wetsch tonight. Wetsch talked about his first pro game. Cardwell shared his improvements this summer. And goal-scorer Dmitry Orlov talked about his young partner Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on what stood out about Cardwell:

His legs. He was trying to get in the forecheck, trying to create. Did some good things tonight, probably one of our better players… There’s jobs to be [had]. I think he understands that. I wish more guys understood that.

Warsofsky, on Wetsch’s first pro game:

It was good. Did some things. Obviously, the pace is a lot higher than he’s used to. The guys are bigger, stronger, thought he’s trying to do the right things. Good learning experience for him…[Improving pace] might be the No. 1 thing for him.

Warsofsky, on Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa’s performances:

I thought Misa tried to do some good things. Just couldn’t, we just couldn’t really create much. But he’s in there. He’s in the right spots. He’s trying. He’s trying to get more engaged physically. We’ll look at the film. I thought Sam had some moments where we could see the potential and the things that we’re asking to do, and there’s some moments he needs to from.

Warsofsky, on message to San Jose Sharks when they return to practice on Sunday:

Going right back to fundamentals. I feel bad for the guys that didn’t play, because we got to go back and understand what it takes to compete in the National Hockey League.

Carson Wetsch

Wetsch, on getting into it with Joe Fleming, after Fleming tripped Ty Dellandrea:

Guy was running around all game. Went after one of my linemates. It’s just in my nature to do something like that. Just exchange a few words with him. I guess he wanted to go there.

I asked him like 10 seconds before, but he didn’t do anything, and then all sudden he drops ’em. Just a scuffle. Not really going to take that stuff when it comes to doing that stuff to my teammates.

Wetsch, on his work in camp earning his first pro game:

It’s definitely a confidence booster there, getting into a game. I just tried everything in my power to try to get into one, and seemed to work out in my favor. Just excited to be in one.

Ethan Cardwell

Cardwell, on how he improved over the summer:

I gained a few good pounds, a little bit stronger this year. Every year, try to get a little bit like that…Always working on speed, just the little nuances that’ll make you better…Maybe like five, six pounds, [up to] 205-206 range.

Dmitry Orlov

Orlov, on playing his off-right side to allow partner Shakir Mukhamadullin to play the left side:

It’s fine. Before I came to the NHL 15 years ago, I used to play in right side all my life. So it’s not an issue. Just sometimes you just need to…make sure you’re not shifting to the board, to the wall, make sure you stay more in the middle and you got more room to skate or make a better pass.