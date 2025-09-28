Mukhamadullin Talks Surgery Recovery, What Stands Out About Orlov

Shakir Mukhamadullin returned to San Jose, maybe earlier than anyone else, on August 5 in order to do some rehab.

Last season, he had season-ending shoulder surgery after a cheap Frank Vatrano hit.

“Beginning of August could [do] full motion, and after I started working on my strength.”

He said he added about five pounds over summer, putting him at 210 pounds.

Mukhamadullin spoke about fellow Russian defenseman Dmitry Orlov and improving his game.

On his confidence going into the season…

I still have some nerves. It happens before every game. It’s never changed. I have more confidence a little bit right now, and especially if I continue playing with Orlov. I know (he’s) an experienced guy and that gives me more confidence too.

On speaking Russian with Orlov…

It’s a big help for me, because my English, maybe it’s not like 100% right now, it’s like 50%. So yes, help for me, and it’s good for us if we play together and continue (to) play together, because opponents (will) not understand us too. (laughs) That’s a good thing for us.

We can talk in Russian sometimes during the game, and nobody else understands it.

On playing with Orlov…

I watched him when I was young, too, when he won the Stanley Cup. So happy to be in the same pair with him during the camp. He’s a big, experienced guy. I have experience to play with him too. He’s good for us, for every young guy.

On what sticks out about Orlov…

He plays without nerves, that’s what I see. So just try to watch him and follow.

He’s very patient and play without nerves. He’s confident.

On if he felt like he was playing his best hockey when he got hurt last season…

I don’t know what was the best hockey for me, but I just try to play for the team, play strong in the defense, and coaches gave me more ice time when I played good D-zone and play on the PK too.

On what he wants to improve in his game…

Everything.