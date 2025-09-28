Lund Opening Eyes in Camp

Cam Lund is opening eyes in training camp.

That’s even with limited, though growing participation.

The San Jose Sharks‘ 2022-second round pick left the first game of the Golden State Rookie Faceoff after taking a high open-ice hit from Will Francis. On Monday, Lund returned to Sharks training camp wearing a non-contact jersey. He’s now participating fully.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky included him among the best rookies in camp on Friday: “Cam Lund, you can put him in there too, even though he was hurt, he had a really good day yesterday, put another one in today.”

Lund’s reputation also appears to be growing around the league, evidenced by the praise showered on him by NHL scouts in the most recent episode of “The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast”.

“He has similar traits to [Kasper] Halttunen and [Igor] Chernyshov,” a scout told San Jose Hockey Now, “but he’s faster and much more athletic. His shot is similar to Halttunen.”

The 6-foot-2 power winger spoke earlier this week about how he’s feeling physically, the impression that he wants to leave on the San Jose Sharks coaching staff, and his fun new roommates for this season.

Lund, on if Will Francis apologized for the hit during the Golden State Rookie Faceoff:

No.

Lund, on only missing a small part of training camp:

Obviously, it sucks missing a couple of days, but the good thing is, it’s not long term. I got to get out there today, which is good. In the next couple of days, I should be out of the yellow jersey.

Lund, on his impressions of the San Jose Sharks now vs. the end of last season:

There’s a lot of young guys here. It’s a good feeling, just meeting a lot of new people. It’s been good so far. I haven’t been in the locker room as much right now, hopefully [I’ll] be in there a little bit more.

Lund, on talking to fellow Northeastern alum Adam Gaudette about his NHL path:

I haven’t really talked to him too much about that kind of stuff, but I know our coach at Northeastern talked a lot about him, praised him. He was a great player there. So, I definitely heard a lot of good things about him.

Lund, on what he wants to showcase in pre-season action:

Just using my speed to my advantage and creating plays in the offensive zone. Using my big body, protecting pucks and making plays on the ice.

Lund, on potentially joining the Barracuda with similar players like Quentin Musty and Kasper Halttunen:

Wherever I end up, you have to put the work in each day. I’m also living with Musty and Halttunen too. I’m excited, though. I’m excited for the year to get started and just finishing up the training camp.

Lund, on living with roommates with similar NHL aspirations:

It’ll be great, because all three of us, we all have the same goal. We want to play in the NHL. I think it’ll be good. All [being] together, pushing ourselves every day. I’m looking forward to it.