Why Was Celebrini Lugging Ricci Around? Sharks Star Still Not Full Practice Participant

Macklin Celebrini still appears to be getting back to 100 percent.

On Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks’ franchise face returned to practice, after a few days off because of illness.

Conspicuously, however, he still hasn’t taken part in contact-heavy drills since then. But he also hasn’t sported a no-contact jersey.

On Sunday, Celebrini dragged San Jose Sharks development coach Mike Ricci around the ice, as his teammates drilled.

So what’s going on with Celebrini?

Both head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Celebrini have been coy.

“He had that illness earlier in camp,” Warsofsky said, “I’m not going to go into too much detail on it.”

Warsofsky has repeatedly insisted that Celebrini is on a plan and the Sharks are following it.

“I would like to play before the season gets started,” Celebrini said, about getting into one of the San Jose Sharks’ four remaining pre-season games. The Sharks open the regular season on Oct. 9 versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Warsofsky noted that Celebrini should be a full practice participant before getting into an exhibition tilt.

So there’s something going on with Celebrini, not serious enough to keep him off the ice, but serious enough that the Sharks are handling with care.

As for pulling Ricci around?

“That was tough. He worked me hard,” Celebrini laughed. “It’s speed stuff. It’s hard on the legs and lungs. Just all working on speed and quickness.”