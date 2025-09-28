Top-10 Sharks Prospects of 2025-26? | EP 103 Musty, Lund Rising?

Who are our 2025-26 pre-season top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects?

In a throwback San Jose Hockey Now Podcast segment, it’s just Sheng and Keegan together again to reveal their top-10. How much are Quentin Musty, Cam Lund, and Eric Pohlkamp trending up? Who’s No. 2, Yaroslav Askarov or Sam Dickinson? Where do 2025 Draft picks Michael Misa, Josh Ravensbergen, and Haoxi (Simon) Wang rank?

The general cut-off for prospects for this ranking, by the way, is 50 NHL games.

Before our top-10 prospects talk, San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee, insider Sheng Peng, and prospects guru Keegan McNally discuss all the hot Sharks training camp topics.

18-year NHL veteran Boyle weighs in on the idea of a fourth-liner like Barclay Goodrow being named Sharks captain. We discuss Jack Thompson perhaps being at a crossroads in his Sharks’ career. From Misa to Will Smith to Alex Nedeljkovic to Philipp Kurashev, who impressed in the Sharks’ pre-season debut?

(10:45) Dan Boyle weighs in on the idea of Barclay Goodrow being the San Jose Sharks’ captain

(32:37) Jack Thompson is at a crossroads in his Sharks’ career?

(52:01) Thoughts on Michael Misa and the Sharks’ opening pre-season game?

(1:21:17) Sheng and Keegan’s top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects?

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.