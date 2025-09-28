Bystedt on What Sharks Want Him To Improve

Filip Bystedt is hoping to make the San Jose Sharks roster. But if he doesn’t, he wants to grab the top center position for the San Jose Barracuda.

“I want to be be the first C. I want to be the guy who goes out there and leads the team, and dominate.”

The San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick spoke about his strengths, what he learned last season, and upping his physicality.

On the difference between this camp and his first…

The tempo, the internal competitiveness. Just trying to use my body more, trying to be even more competitive to fight for a roster [spot]. That’s all I’m thinking about.

On his physicality now compared to two years ago…

When I have a chance to hit a guy who has the puck, I try to take the body first and then separate him from the puck. Instead of trying to be small and trying with a stick only, I use my body. I have a big frame, so it’s often an advantage against other guys.

On the difference after adding about 10 pounds to reach 220 lbs…

I feel a big difference since last year. I feel like (I’m) protecting the puck easier and a bit stronger in the board battles, and my legs too. So it’s for sure something I’ve worked on.

On gaining confidence in his physicality…

It’s a thing that builds up through time. When I came up in juniors in Sweden, I didn’t really do it at all. Then when I came to the pros, you have to do it. Just trying to slowly build it into my game. Two, three years pro now, so it’s been getting better, and just trying to work on it every day.

On feeling like a leader with the Barracuda…

If I get a letter on my chest, I’m open to it. It’s an honor. I feel a bit more comfortable this year too, coming in. (I) know the staff and the coaches and know a few guys too. My English is getting way better too, so it’s easier to communicate.

On having something to prove as a former first round pick…

That’s what I want to show. To show what I go for, and to make an impact and a statement that I’m here too. I want to play in the NHL, and I want to fight for roster and take one of the spots.

On the strengths in his game…

The hockey IQ, combined with when I have a good shot situation, I like to rip it, trying to turn score myself. But if I’m not, then I see one of my teammates have a better one, I’ll pass it, so high percentage.

On what San Jose Sharks management wants to see from him…

Use my body, big frame. Use it, be harder to play against. All those areas, faceoffs, be strong, play a man’s game in those areas and finish.

On his friend Mattias Hävelid also being at camp…

It’s really good. He stays with me now, off the ice too. So we cook together, we hang out, and it’s nice to have a good friend to talk about [things] outside of hockey.

On his takeaways from last season with the San Jose Barracuda…

Most of the games, with the puck, creating offense [was] good, but you don’t get a lot of those if you don’t win the faceoffs, get the puck first, and win those battles, be hard to play against, too, so you can play offense.