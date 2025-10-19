SJHN Daily: Cagnoni Recalled & Mukhamadullin to IR, Celebrini & Smith Share Hilarious Locker Room Stories

The San Jose Sharks have a chance at a title.

The winless team is not looking great for a Stanley Cup bid, but they are the favorites in an NHL fantasy football league. As Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith mentioned on Spittin’ Chiclets yesterday, there is an eight-team fantasy football league where each team is operated by the players of the NHL team.

The NHL has a secret NFL Fantasy League where teams are playing against each other 🏈 pic.twitter.com/G53DYeOQfQ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2025

Other teams taking part are the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vegas Golden Knights. Celebrini mentioned that Ryan Reaves and Alex Nedeljkovic are the most active GMs on the San Jose Sharks’ team, which is doing well.

On the podcast, Celebrini and Smith also shared they had a mystery pooper leaving them a treat in their hotel room.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Hasso Plattner said WHAT!? On the latest episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Keegan, Sheng, Zubair, and Dan Boyle break down the San Jose Sharks owner’s explosive interview. Why did Plattner critique Erik Karlsson and Doug Wilson Jr.? What does Plattner think of Mike Grier’s rebuild? Should fans be worried about the Sharks’ early losses? Check out the latest episode wherever you get your podcasts!

Who wore what at the San Jose Sharks‘ Halloween party?

The Sharks claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio.

The San Jose Sharks allowed an inflammatory scoreboard message from a fan mar their Los Tiburones celebration.

A former NHL player explains the Collin Graf-Ty Dellandrea-Will Smith benching.

Sam Dickinson compares the NHL to junior hockey.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The Sharks trade Oskar Olausson for Kyle Masters.

The #SJSharks have recalled D Luca Cagnoni from the @sjbarracuda. In a corresponding move, D Shakir Mukhamadullin has been placed on injured reserve. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 19, 2025

Ryan Reaves explains his “Release Us” tradition.

The San Jose Barracuda sent Noah Beck to the Wichita Thunder.

We're celebrating women in hockey with the @SanJoseSharks’ senior director of group sales, youth hockey and fan development, Erin Forth. Forth leads strategic initiatives to grow ticket sales, cultivate lasting partnerships, and expand the reach of the sport. Watch the Sharks… pic.twitter.com/J3e4Ai8HaT — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 17, 2025

AROUND THE NHL…

Casey Mittelstadt wants to prove former team wrong.

How do Pittsburgh Penguins‘ veterans deal with losing and being healthy scratched.

NHL Defensemen with a 5 game point streak to start the season: – Matthew Schaefer That’s the entire list pic.twitter.com/zm7gTD6ZQU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2025

Joel Kiviranta to miss indefinite period of time.

After being shut out by the Buffalo Sabres, the Florida Panthers are on a four-game skid. And Brad Marchand was just fined to the max.

The Seattle Kraken are repping the Seattle Mariners ahead of their game.

Carter Hart to join the Vegas Golden Knights.

Patrick Kane out with an upper-body injury.

Oliver Kylington signs in Sweden.