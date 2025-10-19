Links
SJHN Daily: Cagnoni Recalled & Mukhamadullin to IR, Celebrini & Smith Share Hilarious Locker Room Stories
The San Jose Sharks have a chance at a title.
The winless team is not looking great for a Stanley Cup bid, but they are the favorites in an NHL fantasy football league. As Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith mentioned on Spittin’ Chiclets yesterday, there is an eight-team fantasy football league where each team is operated by the players of the NHL team.
The NHL has a secret NFL Fantasy League where teams are playing against each other
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2025
Other teams taking part are the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vegas Golden Knights. Celebrini mentioned that Ryan Reaves and Alex Nedeljkovic are the most active GMs on the San Jose Sharks’ team, which is doing well.
On the podcast, Celebrini and Smith also shared they had a mystery pooper leaving them a treat in their hotel room.
Hasso Plattner said WHAT!? On the latest episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Keegan, Sheng, Zubair, and Dan Boyle break down the San Jose Sharks owner’s explosive interview. Why did Plattner critique Erik Karlsson and Doug Wilson Jr.? What does Plattner think of Mike Grier’s rebuild? Should fans be worried about the Sharks’ early losses? Check out the latest episode wherever you get your podcasts!
Who wore what at the San Jose Sharks‘ Halloween party?
The Sharks claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio.
The San Jose Sharks allowed an inflammatory scoreboard message from a fan mar their Los Tiburones celebration.
A former NHL player explains the Collin Graf-Ty Dellandrea-Will Smith benching.
Sam Dickinson compares the NHL to junior hockey.
The Sharks trade Oskar Olausson for Kyle Masters.
The #SJSharks have recalled D Luca Cagnoni from the @sjbarracuda.
In a corresponding move, D Shakir Mukhamadullin has been placed on injured reserve.
In a corresponding move, D Shakir Mukhamadullin has been placed on injured reserve.
Ryan Reaves explains his “Release Us” tradition.
The San Jose Barracuda sent Noah Beck to the Wichita Thunder.
We're celebrating women in hockey with the @SanJoseSharks’ senior director of group sales, youth hockey and fan development, Erin Forth.
Forth leads strategic initiatives to grow ticket sales, cultivate lasting partnerships, and expand the reach of the sport.
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 17, 2025
Casey Mittelstadt wants to prove former team wrong.
How do Pittsburgh Penguins‘ veterans deal with losing and being healthy scratched.
NHL Defensemen with a 5 game point streak to start the season:
– Matthew Schaefer
That's the entire list
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2025
Joel Kiviranta to miss indefinite period of time.
After being shut out by the Buffalo Sabres, the Florida Panthers are on a four-game skid. And Brad Marchand was just fined to the max.
The Seattle Kraken are repping the Seattle Mariners ahead of their game.
Carter Hart to join the Vegas Golden Knights.
Patrick Kane out with an upper-body injury.
Oliver Kylington signs in Sweden.
Jack's a human highlight reel.
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 18, 2025
Super impressed by how much Sharks media coverage is being done by SJHN and others. It seems like multiple articles a day, from a steady mix of voices. However, I was hoping this article would talk about Cagnoni, and maybe explain the context of the move in regards to the Sharks blue line. I’m looking for info like:
•What would a successful stint with the big club look like?
•How long can we expect him to be up?
•Where can we expect him to play?
To be fair maybe they won’t know until a media availability I would think? Team is traveling so they probably decided the 2 injured guys traveling weren’t going to be available soon. Might be looking to get Deharnais out of the lineup or maybe a trade is brewing to solve the contract problem? They do those on the road quite a bit. Either way, awesome to see Cars getting the promotion already. Not sure you win. cup with him but he’s special for me and my kid as we watched him during his tenure with the Winterhawks and he helped… Read more »
Oh sweet! That must feel special to see him play for the Sharks. Was Cags already a ‘Sharks prospect’ when you started watching him, or was it a cool coincidence that the Sharks signed one of your hometown favorites? I don’t remember how/when Cags joined the org