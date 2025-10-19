Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks’ Hispanic Culture Night Marred by ICE-Endorsing Scoreboard Message

21 minutes ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

On Saturday night, the San Jose Sharks hosted their ninth annual “Los Tiburones” game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.  The night was meant to celebrate the Bay Area’s Hispanic culture — “tiburones” is Spanish for “sharks” — and while there were quite a few events that did just that, an unfortunate error made the night take an entirely different context.

During the first intermission, the San Jose Sharks showed fan messages on their scoreboard, as they do for every game. During that time, a message slipped through which would be seen in bad taste under any circumstances, but took on an even darker context on “Los Tiburones” night.

ICE stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal law enforcement agency that has been especially controversial over the last year for their overzealous enforcement of immigration laws, especially in the Hispanic community.

After the message was publicized on social media, the San Jose Sharks issued the following statement:

San Jose Sharks president Jonathan Becher also put out a statement of his own:

As of now, there is no further information on how the message was allowed to be displayed on the scoreboard, however, the Sharks did note that the incident is under investigation.  Regardless, a night meant to celebrate the Bay Area’s Hispanic community was marred by an unfortunate turn of events.

Fin Coe

This is fucking disgraceful.

