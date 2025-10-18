Hello From Salt Lake City! Can You Help?

SALT LAKE CITY — San Jose Hockey Now is on the road again!

Last year, because of you, SJHN went to 27 San Jose Sharks’ road games (in 25 cities), a personal season-high.

All that work helped me through a tough year personally, which means that you helped me through a very difficult time. Thank you. It means a lot to me, that many of you trust me to be your go-to source for San Jose Sharks’ news and stories.

I’m here to ask for your help again.

SJHN has traveled more than any other Sharks media outlet since 2020, once again because of you. Through good times (and mostly) bad, I hope that I’ve repaid your trust with the best, most objective coverage around.

I hope you can help me provide the best San Jose Sharks coverage around once again!

Every dollar that you contribute will be put toward my travel expenses. Every dollar matters! If you give me more, I travel more — I pocket nothing for myself.

Please select “For friends and family” in PayPal so that 100 percent of your contribution goes to SJHN’s travels. You can also Venmo me at @shengpeng.

Let’s hope the Sharks can continue to push this rebuild forward!

Also, if you haven’t subscribed to San Jose Hockey Now yet, what are you waiting for?

Just this week, SJHN gave you exclusive insight into how Sam Dickinson is handling the league and what NHL scouts really think of new San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Iorio.

Use the coupon code SHENG10 for $10 off your annual subscription!