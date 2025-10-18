San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #5: Former NHL Player Explains Graf-Dellandrea-Smith Benching
What does Ryan Warsofsky mean by “winning hockey”?
A lot of San Jose Sharks fans were upset after the head coach benched the Collin Graf-Ty Dellandrea-Will Smith line for the last 6:29 of the first period, after this Nick Schmaltz goal, which made it Utah Mammoth 2-0.
🚨🚨SCHMALTZY FOR TWO! pic.twitter.com/3nKnI5TPs7
— Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) October 18, 2025
Warsofsky explained after the game, “We don’t have the puck, and they’re leaving the zone. Can’t play winning hockey that way.”
I asked an NHL scout and former player to elaborate what “leaving the zone” too early means.
The obvious mistake was the Collin Graf (51) turnover that ended up on the stick of Schmaltz (8): “Definitely a miscommunication with Graf and Dmitry Orlov and the puck gets turned over.”
However, this scout was concerned about the less obvious, which is what Warsofsky emphasized.
Watch Smith (2): “That’s where Smith needs to be low and helping out where Schmaltz is until the puck is getting broken out,” he said. “Nothing has been broken out at this point and he is flying out of the zone.”
The scout added, about Dellandrea (10): “Dellandrea can’t be flying out either but really had no bearing on the play.”
It’s worth noting too, much has been made online about Warsofsky “punishing” youngsters and not veterans. Dellandrea, however, has six years and over 200 NHL games on his resume, and he was sat for as long as sophomore wingers Smith and Graf.
“Ultimately, Smith should be standing in the slot ready to help,” the scout said.
This isn’t, of course, to lay everything on Smith either. It’s a team game, right?
“Graf, Mario Ferraro, and Orlov should do a lot better to not let that puck get exposed to the middle ice,” the scout said, even before Graf’s gaffe.
But philosophically, coaches generally have a bigger problem with forwards leaving the defensive zone without full possession of the puck, as opposed to losing corner battles (what happened to Ferraro and company), which happens.
Think about it psychologically: Flying the zone without the puck means your team is cheating for offense, when yes, winning hockey is more about thinking defense first. That’s a basic losing habit that must be broken
The Dellandrea line was benched for just 6:29 of the first period, anyway.
Big picture? Let’s not worry about one benching or one period or one game. Let’s see if Smith and Graf are better players by the end of the year. It’s a long play, and both Smith and Graf improved immensely from the beginning of 2024-25 season, under Warsofsky, to the end.
San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)
Alex Nedeljkovic will draw the start.
Warsofsky shared that Michael Misa will come in for Ryan Reaves. Here are some of the lines and pairings that he revealed:
Gaudette-Celebrini-Skinner
Kurashev-Misa-Smith
Ferraro-Orlov
Iorio-Leddy
Dickinson-Desharnais
He mentioned that Ty Dellandrea will center the fourth line.
Best guess?
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Graf
As for the Sharks’ many blueline injuries?
Timothy Liljegren and John Klingberg (he was in Utah) should travel, Shakir Mukhamadullin is “up in the air”.
The Sharks head out tomorrow for a week-long trip to New York and Minnesota.
Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0)
Check out Pittsburgh Penguins lines at Pittsburgh Hockey Now!
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Some really good stuff here, Sheng! I get Warsofsky’s anger at plays like this, but here’s my question: does some of this have to do with the system he’s trying to implement where it does seem like guys are supposed to (to an extent—not this extent) fly the zone? I’m not at the level to trust my own interpretation of hockey tactics, but what I’ve seen so far this season hasn’t just been bad defending/goaltending, but a system that simply isn’t clicking for the players. Too often they look lost or confused, not sure where they’re supposed to be in… Read more »
I’m kind of thinking along the same lines but didn’t want to say it publicly since I’m new on this forum and didn’t want to disturb the close knit group in here. It’s HC 2nd season and he’s trying to implement his 2nd, already, system! That requires time and patience and it seems like all mistakes have the same common denominator-confusion.
Sorry but you’re simply trying to manufacture way too much than is actually there.
This much personnel turnover is never pretty.
the system doesn’t employ a fly the zone philosophy, it’s just an organized breakout that a mostly brand new D-core are learning. Most breakouts are similar but a bunch of it is learning to read your forwards. If they aren’t where you expect them to be on the breakout it cause huge problems and extended zone time. It’s a combo of those things that has them struggling. When it’s clicking you get the 2nd period against Utah. When it’s not you get the 1st and 3rd period
Great analysis by Sheng and his idea of talking, and analysis, by the scout. These were serious mistakes and justifiable benching by coach and ,hopefully, players will remember that. It’s a process and they will learn it, question is when.
Makes sense why they were all benched, thanks for asking around about it.
Sort of joking, sort of not… is the next demotion for Smith the press box? Since the sacred 4th line is unavailable.
Yup. And it’ll be deserved. I wouldn’t rule out a trip to the Cuda if it doesn’t click in for him before too long. Although a bunch of us thought he should do that last season and we were wrong. Maybe he’s just a slow starter each season.
I know points aren’t everything but he does have 4 of them
Sitting Dellandrea at the same time as Graf and Smith, while they are on the same line that is being benched, does not count as an instance of Warsovsky holding a veteran accountable.
Yeah, it most definitely does. You just don’t like that it ruins a common bitching point here.