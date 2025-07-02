SJHN Daily: Development Camp Fun, Cuda Add Trio, Which Free Agents Are Left?

While Mike Grier was making moves to improve the San Jose Sharks, assistant general manager Joe Will also took some time to address their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

Forwards Jimmy Huntington and Samuel Laberge as well as defenseman Cole Clayton were signed to two-way contracts and are expected to play for the Barracuda this coming season.

6-foot-0 forward Huntington, 26, missed the majority of this past season with injury, playing in just four games but recording four points for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. When healthy, Huntington was part of two consecutive deep playoff runs in 2022-23 with the Milwaukee Admirals and 2023-24 with the Hershey Bears. He won the Calder Cup in 2024, after a AHL career-high 33 points in the regular season and 14 points in just 20 post-season appearances.

6-foot-2 forward Laberge, 28, has spent most of the last four seasons with the Utica Comets in the New Jersey Devils organization, but did make two NHL appearances during the 2023-24 season. Laberge had an AHL career-high 19 points in 59 games in 2023-24. According to Hockey Fights, Laberge appears to be a willing fighter.

6-foot-3 defenseman Clayton, 25, had spent his entire professional career up to this point with the Cleveland Monsters. An alternate captain last year, he appears to be a steady defensive presence.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks sign John Klingberg, Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette.

The Sharks acquired Alex Nedeljkovic from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose appeared to be interested in top UFA targets like Brock Boeser, but they didn’t get love back.

It’s day 1 of San Jose Sharks’ development camp: Sam Dickinson and Landon Marleau are among those who spoke.

William Eklund spoke on the extension that he signed with the San Jose Sharks.

Grier says that Vlasic would like to continue his playing career. "He's a class act and one of the best players ever here." Says Vlasic handled the news professionally, understood where #SJSharks were coming from with buyout decision. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Former Shark free agency update: Mikael Granlund signs with the Anaheim Ducks. Nico Sturm is heading back to the Wild. Vitek Vanecek is heading to the Mammoth. Former Shark Cody Ceci is heading to Los Angeles. Steven Lorentz re-signs in Toronto.

Michael Misa v. Simon Wang at #SJSharks dev camp pic.twitter.com/MJIUtWKpB2 — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) July 1, 2025

Sam Dickinson sat down with Ted Ramey of the Sharks Audio Network:

.@SanJoseSharks prospect Sam Dickinson chatted with our @TedRameyMedia today at Tech CU Arena, specifically about what Sam expects in the next season.

iTunes https://t.co/iZibgiKf09

Spotify: https://t.co/VttlZKau9J

YouTube: https://t.co/r4kBeEHRCC

Sharks + SAP Center App pic.twitter.com/gHZimIjacQ — Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) July 1, 2025

The Sharks re-signed Colin White.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s girlfriend Frederique Guay is pregnant!

Sharks prospects had escape room fun!

Who knew eating candy could be so stressful? 🍬 See Sam Dickinson, Carson Wetsch, and the rest of our Dev Camp roster on the ice Thursday for our Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena. 🎟️: https://t.co/YLqY9VsnZe pic.twitter.com/jRlLWzOpQY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 1, 2025

Eating candy is stressful pt. 2 🤣🍬 pic.twitter.com/86nJqMalf9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 1, 2025

Around the League…

Which free agents are left?

Detroit Red Wings legend Alex Delvecchio passes away.

John Gibson excited for opportunity with Red Wings.

Boston Bruins acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Oilers.

Jonathan Drouin signs with Islanders.

Philadelphia Flyers have busy start to free agency.

Evan Bouchard signs extension with the Oilers.

Brock Boeser re-signs with the Vancouver Canucks.

Vladislav Gavrikov signs seven-year deal with the New York Rangers.

K’Andre Miller traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, signs extension.

Ivan Provorov signs massive extension with the Blue Jackets.

Logan Stankoven signs extension with Hurricanes.

Glen Gulutzan hired as Stars head coach.

Mitch Marner meets the (Vegas) press!

Radek Faksa returns to the Dallas Stars.

Andrew Mangiapane is heading to Edmonton.

Corey Perry is joining the Los Angeles Kings.

Jake Allen opts to stay in New Jersey.

Ryan Lindgren decides to head to the Pacific Northwest.