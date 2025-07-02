Dickinson Happy Sharks Drafted Misa, Musty Talks Long-Time Friendship with Muldowney

The San Jose Sharks kicked off development camp.

After nine selections in last weekend’s NHL Draft, top picks like Michael Misa and Simon Wang joined fellow Sharks prospects like Sam Dickinson and Quentin Musty and development staff personnel like John McCarthy, Mike Ricci, and unofficially, Joe Thornton.

Dickinson, Musty, and Joey Muldowney gave their impressions of the first day of development camp.

Landon Marleau, Josh Ravensbergen, and McCarthy also spoke.

Michael Misa v. Simon Wang at #SJSharks dev camp pic.twitter.com/MJIUtWKpB2 — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) July 1, 2025

2024 No. 11 pick Dickinson, fresh off a Memorial Cup victory and taking home CHL Defenseman of the Year, could make the NHL next season. He talked about his next steps and his friendship with Misa.

Quentin Musty, a 2023 first-round pick, put up nearly a goal per game in the OHL last season. He made his pro debut last season and is expected to suit up for the San Jose Barracuda next year.

Muldowney exploded for 29 goals and 47 points in 39 games for the University of Connecticut last season. He talked about keeping that confidence going into next season at UConn and what improvements he can make.

Director of player development Todd Marchant also spoke about these prospects on the San Jose Hockey Now Prospect last month.

Sam Dickinson

Dickinson, on what the Sharks told him to work on after training camp last year:

A lot of everything. The big thing was the defensive side, fine tuning everything there. At the end of the day, maturing, getting bigger, getting stronger, all that kind of stuff.

Dickinson, on Sharks drafting Misa:

I was pretty happy. It’s nice to have a guy that you know come here. Being the player he is, it’s really exciting. I’ve played against him for far too long, so it’ll be a change playing with him for once.

Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson, good friends and represented by the same agent, Facetimed each other after #SJSharks picked Misa! pic.twitter.com/G9fmfW4hmT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 28, 2025

Dickinson, on his NHL readiness:

It’s a completely different level here; hopefully [my] next level. It’s completely different. Understanding there’s a big jump to be had, but at the same time sticking with what’s gotten me where I [am]. Learning everything I can.

Quentin Musty

Musty, on his friendship with Joey Muldowney:

He lives like five minutes from me at home. We grew up playing together and against each other. We’ve been friends since like seven [or] eight.

Musty, on what the San Jose Sharks want him to work on:

It’s a development camp. We’re not getting too much done in the three days. Everyone’s goal for development camp is to have the prospects and everyone meet each other. Have a good time.

Joey Muldowney

Muldowney, on his breakout season:

I think it’s just a confidence thing after a year like that. You don’t want to let it get to your head, but it’s one of those things where you look forward going into next season. You want to do it again. But at the same time, you always have to look at ways to improve your game. One mindset that I’ve had going into this season is try to get more assists this year. Maybe try to make more plays while you’re out there. That’s the mindset I’ve had after that season.

Muldowney, on the Sharks’ message to him over the last year:

Just keep on getting bigger, stronger, faster. I’m a smaller guy and I know that. They know that. I’m not gonna shy away from that. It’s just that part. Keep developing my game on the ice. Keep getting bigger, stronger so I can compete with those men out there. That’s the overall message.

