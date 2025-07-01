2025 Free Agency Buzz: Eklund Extension, Sharks Checking In on Scoring Wingers

Who are the San Jose Sharks targeting in free agency?

Here’s a running diary of what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing. Keep an eye on this space for regular updates today.

7:22 AM: Elliotte Friedman names the Sharks as a possibility for Brock Boeser. SJHN reported last week that the San Jose Sharks would have an interest, but weren’t likely to be a top choice for the sniper.

8:10 AM: Take one goaltending target off the Sharks’ list, Jake Allen is re-signing with the New Jersey Devils, per Kevin Weekes. He was going to be the top UFA goalie.

8:54 AM: Talks between the Sharks and William Eklund were characterized to me as “positive”. Eklund is eligible for a contract extension today. Don’t expect that. We’ll see if they can get an early extension done, that would be another good sign that they’re trying to come out of the rebuild.

9:08 AM: The San Jose Sharks checked in on Nikolaj Ehlers, but they weren’t on his short list.

9:11 AM: Don’t believe the Sharks were interested in Pius Suter.

9:30 AM: I was wrong! I knew things were going well, but didn’t know it was going that well for an Eklund extension.

2026-27 is 4.4 million with a $1 million signing bonus — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2025

9:32 AM: Boeser is going back to Vancouver.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with F Brock Boeser on a seven-year contract with a $7.25 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/DNfx2qjpWf — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2025

9:35 AM: Was curious about Andrew Mangiapane, don’t think the Sharks are in on him.

9:41 AM: San Jose Sharks were connected with Dan Vladar, but he’s not coming.

BREAKING: We have agreed to terms with goaltender Dan Vladar on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35M. https://t.co/MG0Hvi5sY4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 1, 2025

9:42 AM: Popular ex-Shark Nico Sturm goes back to Minnesota!

Hearing the #mnwild are closing in on bringing back free-agent center Nico Sturm. 5th-best faceoff guy in the NHL last season (min. 422 draws), 2-time Cup champ, fills PK/size/forechecking role — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 1, 2025

9:44 AM: I’m told a Mikael Granlund decision is “likely” today.