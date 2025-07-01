San Jose Sharks
2025 Free Agency Buzz: Eklund Extension, Sharks Checking In on Scoring Wingers
Who are the San Jose Sharks targeting in free agency?
Here’s a running diary of what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing. Keep an eye on this space for regular updates today.
7:22 AM: Elliotte Friedman names the Sharks as a possibility for Brock Boeser. SJHN reported last week that the San Jose Sharks would have an interest, but weren’t likely to be a top choice for the sniper.
8:10 AM: Take one goaltending target off the Sharks’ list, Jake Allen is re-signing with the New Jersey Devils, per Kevin Weekes. He was going to be the top UFA goalie.
8:54 AM: Talks between the Sharks and William Eklund were characterized to me as “positive”. Eklund is eligible for a contract extension today. Don’t expect that. We’ll see if they can get an early extension done, that would be another good sign that they’re trying to come out of the rebuild.
9:08 AM: The San Jose Sharks checked in on Nikolaj Ehlers, but they weren’t on his short list.
9:11 AM: Don’t believe the Sharks were interested in Pius Suter.
9:30 AM: I was wrong! I knew things were going well, but didn’t know it was going that well for an Eklund extension.
2026-27 is 4.4 million with a $1 million signing bonus
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2025
9:32 AM: Boeser is going back to Vancouver.
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with F Brock Boeser on a seven-year contract with a $7.25 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/DNfx2qjpWf
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2025
9:35 AM: Was curious about Andrew Mangiapane, don’t think the Sharks are in on him.
9:41 AM: San Jose Sharks were connected with Dan Vladar, but he’s not coming.
BREAKING: We have agreed to terms with goaltender Dan Vladar on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35M. https://t.co/MG0Hvi5sY4
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 1, 2025
9:42 AM: Popular ex-Shark Nico Sturm goes back to Minnesota!
Hearing the #mnwild are closing in on bringing back free-agent center Nico Sturm.
5th-best faceoff guy in the NHL last season (min. 422 draws), 2-time Cup champ, fills PK/size/forechecking role
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 1, 2025
9:44 AM: I’m told a Mikael Granlund decision is “likely” today.
Not even a little wisp of smoke about defence. Good God, we’re gonna be stuffing third pairing guys into top pairing roles again aren’t we.
Dude UFA opened up minutes ago. Chill tf out
I know its early but it seems we are officially entering the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes.
Damn… I’d rather be in the “which screaming value is going to fall to the 10th pick because we improved by 30.pts” sweepstakes
Eklund extension incoming?
Pashelka reporting 3 year deal for Eklund
5.6 mil. Best news of the day no matter what else happens.
3 years @ $5.6! Good move and still RFA when done so that’s good business.
Miller is coming for a 2nd and a mid-level prospect for contract purposes and with a new deal in place.
Putting it in the atmosphere
who is left from D , Orlov?
There are heaps of sites with full UFA lists. Simply look it up
there are, but none with the list of players who will be willing to sign with SJS
Just because you CAN comment on every post, doesn’t mean you have to.
What on God’s burning Earth are the Vancouver Canucks doing
Outside of Willander and Cootes they have a miserable prospect pool, highly questionable leadership, a super often injured goalie. It’s such a weird organization
They and Boeser seemed quite done with each other. And the AAV is small. WTF is going on.
Dude, right? The Demko extension is outrageous.
What a bargain contract for Ekky. He will be out playing those numbers by next year!
I hope so, but I don’t know about the “bargain part.” There is always an element of risk when you pay a young player for his potential rather than track record. But that’s the market. The last time I heard “He will be outplaying those numbers by next year!” it was was Kevin Labanc. 5’11” winger with a 17 goal 39 assist season under his belt. Eklund is a 5’11 winger with a 17 goal 41 assist season under his belt. I am not saying they are the same. But I’m saying $5.6mil is definitely not a bargain because it’s… Read more »