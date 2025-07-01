Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

2025 Free Agency Buzz: Eklund Extension, Sharks Checking In on Scoring Wingers

Published

48 minutes ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Who are the San Jose Sharks targeting in free agency?

Here’s a running diary of what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing. Keep an eye on this space for regular updates today.

7:22 AM: Elliotte Friedman names the Sharks as a possibility for Brock Boeser. SJHN reported last week that the San Jose Sharks would have an interest, but weren’t likely to be a top choice for the sniper.

8:10 AM: Take one goaltending target off the Sharks’ list, Jake Allen is re-signing with the New Jersey Devils, per Kevin Weekes. He was going to be the top UFA goalie.

8:54 AM: Talks between the Sharks and William Eklund were characterized to me as “positive”. Eklund is eligible for a contract extension today. Don’t expect that. We’ll see if they can get an early extension done, that would be another good sign that they’re trying to come out of the rebuild.

9:08 AM: The San Jose Sharks checked in on Nikolaj Ehlers, but they weren’t on his short list.

9:11 AM: Don’t believe the Sharks were interested in Pius Suter.

9:30 AM: I was wrong! I knew things were going well, but didn’t know it was going that well for an Eklund extension.

9:32 AM: Boeser is going back to Vancouver.

9:35 AM: Was curious about Andrew Mangiapane, don’t think the Sharks are in on him.

9:41 AM: San Jose Sharks were connected with Dan Vladar, but he’s not coming.

9:42 AM: Popular ex-Shark Nico Sturm goes back to Minnesota!

9:44 AM: I’m told a Mikael Granlund decision is “likely” today.

BurnsiesBeard

Not even a little wisp of smoke about defence. Good God, we’re gonna be stuffing third pairing guys into top pairing roles again aren’t we.

-2
Reply
Vivviv

Dude UFA opened up minutes ago. Chill tf out

0
Reply
Effinboomer

I know its early but it seems we are officially entering the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes.

-2
Reply
kads

Damn… I’d rather be in the “which screaming value is going to fall to the 10th pick because we improved by 30.pts” sweepstakes

1
Reply
Vivviv

Eklund extension incoming?

0
Reply
Lizbeth

Pashelka reporting 3 year deal for Eklund

1
Reply
Vivviv

5.6 mil. Best news of the day no matter what else happens.

0
Reply
Dylan Smallwood

3 years @ $5.6! Good move and still RFA when done so that’s good business.

1
Reply
Dylan Smallwood

Miller is coming for a 2nd and a mid-level prospect for contract purposes and with a new deal in place.

Putting it in the atmosphere

0
Reply
maxi

who is left from D , Orlov?

0
Reply
Vivviv

There are heaps of sites with full UFA lists. Simply look it up

1
Reply
maxi

there are, but none with the list of players who will be willing to sign with SJS

0
Reply
BurnsiesBeard

Just because you CAN comment on every post, doesn’t mean you have to.

0
Reply
Fin Coe

What on God’s burning Earth are the Vancouver Canucks doing

1
Reply
Vivviv

Outside of Willander and Cootes they have a miserable prospect pool, highly questionable leadership, a super often injured goalie. It’s such a weird organization

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Vivviv
1
Reply
Fallooooooon

They and Boeser seemed quite done with each other. And the AAV is small. WTF is going on.

0
Reply
Joseph

Dude, right? The Demko extension is outrageous.

0
Reply
BurnsiesBeard

What a bargain contract for Ekky. He will be out playing those numbers by next year!

0
Reply
WW

I hope so, but I don’t know about the “bargain part.” There is always an element of risk when you pay a young player for his potential rather than track record. But that’s the market. The last time I heard “He will be outplaying those numbers by next year!” it was was Kevin Labanc. 5’11” winger with a 17 goal 39 assist season under his belt. Eklund is a 5’11 winger with a 17 goal 41 assist season under his belt. I am not saying they are the same. But I’m saying $5.6mil is definitely not a bargain because it’s… Read more »

0
Reply

