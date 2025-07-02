Landon Marleau on Sharing Ice With His Dad, Ravensbergen Talks Askarov

There are two Marleaus at this year’s development camp.

Landon Marleau, son of San Jose Sharks legend and development coach Patrick Marleau, was invited to 2025 development camp. The 18-year-old had two goals and six points in 28 games with the BCHL’s Powell River Kings last year. After his first skate, the young center noted he’s a level behind top prospects like Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson.

Landon shared what it’s like skating with his dad and how he’s benefitted from being around NHL talent all his life.

No. 30 pick Josh Ravensbergen was touted as the top goalie entering the 2025 Draft.

After his first practice in teal, Ravensbergen shared his first impressions of San Jose and thoughts on future teammate Yaroslav Askarov.

Landon Marleau

Marleau, on being on the ice with his dad:

I love it. It’s a kid’s dream just to play in the NHL. Getting my dad there too, it’s pretty good. I’m getting all his info and everything.

Marleau, on skating with high-end NHL prospects:

They’re just another level ahead. You take what they do day-to-day on the ice and put it into your own system and learn from them.

Marleau, on the Sharks organization and alumni support:

It’s really ran well. They have something that not a lot of other teams have. I think it’s really special… I’ve been around them all the time, but some of the other guys, they get to learn from them, and get tips from them as well.

Marleau, on having Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith around:

The way they eat, nutrition, sleep, everything. Day-to-day stuff. They’re my friends, they’re my buddies, can’t take anything for granted from them.

Josh Ravensbergen

Ravensbergen, on the NHL talent coaching prospects:

It’s super cool. Ryan Miller used to play for the Canucks when I was younger. I saw him there and I know who he is. Jumbo Joe is there too which is pretty cool, Patrick Marleau. It’s just super cool being out with those guys.

Ravensbergen, on first impressions of San Jose:

Where we’re staying is unbelievable. It feels like a vacation at the hotel. The rink setup is super nice too. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far.

Ravensbergen, on his mindset for the next couple days:

Taking in as much information as I can. Learning from the goalie coaches here. Try to take back things that they want me to work on. Come back for rookie camp, start the season, [showing] I’ve improved a lot.

Ravensbergen, on joining an organization with another high-end goalie prospect:

I wanna play in the NHL and be the best I can be for the longest time. I remember watching [Askarov] a couple years ago. I think he’s an unbelievable goalie too. Kinda just let it pan out. I haven’t really thought about it too much. Just focused on doing the best I can do in my circumstances and just let the rest happen.

John McCarthy

Where are Halttunen, Sahlin Wallenius & Landen? McCarthy says they already were in North America to end the year & all are back home in Europe. Time change is tough and they were at development camp last year anyway. So not as much of a priority for them to be here this time — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2025

