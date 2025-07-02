Sharks Sign Klingberg, Gaudette, Kurashev

The San Jose Sharks have signed a trio of free agents.

The Sharks have added defenseman John Klingberg, and forwards Adam Gaudette and Philipp Kurashev.

Klingberg, 32, is a right-handed defenseman who should help the San Jose Sharks’ power play.

The Sharks inked him to a one-year, $4 million contract.

In his prime, the Swede was one of most dangerous offensive blueliners in the NHL , named to the All-Rookie Team in 2015 and the All-Star Team in 2018 with the Dallas Stars. He was sixth for the Norris Trophy twice, in 2016 and 2018.

Klingberg, however, was hampered by hip injuries recently, suiting up in just 25 games over parts of the last two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. He did have a solid playoffs, playing 19 games and averaging over 19 minutes a night in the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Klingberg may not be Klingberg anymore, but if he stays healthy, no doubt that he can help the San Jose Sharks.

Gaudette, 28, is a bottom-six center-winger with a good-enough shot to help on the power play.

The Sharks inked him to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million AAV).

The 6-foot-1 forward scored a career-high 19 goals with the Ottawa Senators last year, averaging 10:25 a night.

Kurashev, 25, is a center-winger who’s trying to bounce back after a tough season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The San Jose Sharks signed him to a one-year, $1.2 million pact.

After a breakout 2023-24 campaign, when Kurashev dropped 18 goals and 54 points in 19:01 a night, the 6-foot-0 Swiss forward couldn’t find his footing the next year, adding just seven goals and 14 points, while averaging just 13:43 a night.

He’s a solid reclamation project for the Sharks.

The San Jose Sharks also traded for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and extended star young winger William Eklund in Day 1 of free agency.