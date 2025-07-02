San Jose Sharks
Sharks Sign Klingberg, Gaudette, Kurashev
The San Jose Sharks have signed a trio of free agents.
The Sharks have added defenseman John Klingberg, and forwards Adam Gaudette and Philipp Kurashev.
Klingberg, 32, is a right-handed defenseman who should help the San Jose Sharks’ power play.
The Sharks inked him to a one-year, $4 million contract.
In his prime, the Swede was one of most dangerous offensive blueliners in the NHL , named to the All-Rookie Team in 2015 and the All-Star Team in 2018 with the Dallas Stars. He was sixth for the Norris Trophy twice, in 2016 and 2018.
Klingberg, however, was hampered by hip injuries recently, suiting up in just 25 games over parts of the last two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. He did have a solid playoffs, playing 19 games and averaging over 19 minutes a night in the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.
Klingberg may not be Klingberg anymore, but if he stays healthy, no doubt that he can help the San Jose Sharks.
Gaudette, 28, is a bottom-six center-winger with a good-enough shot to help on the power play.
The Sharks inked him to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million AAV).
The 6-foot-1 forward scored a career-high 19 goals with the Ottawa Senators last year, averaging 10:25 a night.
Kurashev, 25, is a center-winger who’s trying to bounce back after a tough season with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The San Jose Sharks signed him to a one-year, $1.2 million pact.
After a breakout 2023-24 campaign, when Kurashev dropped 18 goals and 54 points in 19:01 a night, the 6-foot-0 Swiss forward couldn’t find his footing the next year, adding just seven goals and 14 points, while averaging just 13:43 a night.
He’s a solid reclamation project for the Sharks.
The San Jose Sharks also traded for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and extended star young winger William Eklund in Day 1 of free agency.
I’m sure the comments will be civil about this.
The truth is, free agents don’t want to come here. We got plan C, D options.
Shoot for the McKenna because even if you miss you land in the Verhoeffs and Lins.
What do you base this on? What is the sourse of your information that “free agents don’t want to come here”? I am not saying you are right or wrong, but it seems to be speculation, not a fact.
It’s true most of the info is second hand from insiders like Elliotte Friedman since players themselves aren’t going to say that sort of thing in the open. But it’s not a secret that players prefer to go to a contender and avoid teams at the bottom. They regularly put bottom dwellers on the no trade list for that reasons. It’s nothing personal, just Sharks are the worst team right now. West Coast teams also operate at a bit of a disadvantage versus teams in the East because of the increased travel distances. Not having name brand coaches and not… Read more »
Perhaps. But it could also be that we didn’t want any of the free agents to come here.
Why are people are overreacting about this years free agency.
1) we finished last place and are not making a run next year
2) this years pool was depressing at best
Grier did exactly what he should do. Got an RHD, signed a couple forwards with 20 goal potential and got a tandem partner for Asky and topped it off with an excellent Eklund extension that expires as a rfa. Pretty good stuff.
The only thing about Grier that’s ever given me pause is when he said he thought the team would be better, around 8th worst, during last season. And that’s with Celebrini surpassing his expectations!
Even though today was underwhelming, it doesn’t hurt the team any in the long run. I’d like them to look a little more exciting for next season, but that’s how it goes. Misa has to play here next year, now.
I just wonder if he somehow thinks he did better work today than he did, given his wild overestimation of the team last year.
I think Kurashev and Gaudette are both decent additions as long as you keep in mind their role and their modest contracts.
Klingberg is okay mostly because apparently nobody else better was available. Even a run-down Klingberg is better than adding nothing. Let’s just hope he is health enough to play.
Hopefully Klingberg still has it in him to QB a PP1 as that has been a problem point for the Sharks since they traded Karlsson away.
I think if Grier is serious about wanting Will Smith to play center next season that he needs to find a way to get a vet Top 6 winger onto the roster. I have no clue how you can be serious about getting Smith 2C reps when we don’t have any wingers to insulate him into that role.
A third round pick for a backup, expiring goalie is a pretty steep price in terms of goalie standards. Not Grier’s best work but he was probably desperate after whiffing on his rumored desired FA target in Vladar. Gaudette is a solid, bottom 6 player though there should be no expectations that he comes near 19 goals again. 10 goals is a realistic expectation there unless you’re going to give him 15 minutes a night which would reflect very poorly on the state of the roster. Kurashev feels like a Zadina type move hoping you strike gold on a distressed… Read more »
My guess is Grier would have preferred to sign Vladar or Allen but lost out. Pittsburgh saw the market had shrunk and put the squeeze on.
Completely agree on helping Smith. Right now, he’s our 2C. Something has to give.
Needle has not been moved. These are treading water moves. Expecting to be better by hoping for internal growth from the kids is putting quite alot on the shoulders of 19-20yr olds. Toffs & Wenny will have their hands full guiding this team. Time for Eky to step up & be part of the leadership group.
GMMG has a lot more work to do just to be not as bad as the previous years, let alone improve enough to be in playoff contention.
There is no way in hell they are sniffing playoffs next year.
Interesting tidbit in GMMG presser today about Kovelenko. GMMG stated multiple times the he was not a fit in the room, hence the Sharks decision to part ways with the Russian winger. GMMG specifically said ” he didn’t fit in the room” not fit with the team roster but within the “Room”. Evidently there was something with either his character, commitment, temperament, behavior or some other personal trait that turned off the Sharks Room & team as a whole. Likely one of those “What happens in the Room, stays in the Room” type of things that we fans will never… Read more »