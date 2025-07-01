BREAKING: Sharks Trade for Nedeljkovic

The San Jose Sharks have found their goaltending partner for Yaroslav Askarov.

The Sharks have acquired Alex Nedeljkovic from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2028 third-round pick.

Nedeljkovic, 29, has backstopped the Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Last year for the Pens, he went 14-15-5 and posted an .894 Save %. Nedeljkovic also made history in January, when he became the first goalie to record a goal and an assist in a game.

He’s got one year left at $2.5 million AAV before he becomes a UFA.

For his career, the 6-foot-0 netminder has a 74-60-27 record and a .903 Save %. He was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2020-21, finishing third, and was also named to the All-Rookie Team.

He’s played over 35 games in a season three times, which should make him a solid San Jose Sharks 1B to star-in-the-making Askarov.

Nedeljkovic has also played for San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky with the Charlotte Checkers, in 2018-19 when Warsofsky was assistant coach and 2019-20 when Warsofsky was head coach.