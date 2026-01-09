SJHN Daily: Friedman Says Sharks “Looking At” Mangiapane, Regenda Going to Olympics

The San Jose Sharks are reportedly looking at grabbing a proven winger to boost the team for their playoff hunt.

Elliotte Friedman said on The Fan Hockey Show on Thursday that the Sharks are potentially interested in the Vancouver Canucks’ Kiefer Sherwood or Edmonton Oilers’ Andrew Mangiapane.

Bringing in a proven guy — in a reasonable, but not blockbuster, trade — would encourage the players in the locker room through the rest of the season and get the fanbase excited, Friedman noted.

Then again, Friedman commented that Sharks fans are already pretty excited and that Macklin Celebrini is selling tickets.

Friedman also opined on what a potential contract extension for Celebrini — which he is eligible for starting July 1 — could look like.

“People are starting to say things like, if they make the playoffs, he could win the Hart Trophy,” Friedman said. “I’m beginning to think we’re getting into a place where even if they don’t make the playoffs, he could win the Hart Trophy.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks traded for some goaltender depth.

The San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings with another three-point night for Macklin Celebrini.

Macklin Celebrini is dragging the Sharks into the playoff fight.

Michael Misa is believed to be staying in San Jose this season, per SJHN sources.

Ty Dellandrea will be out for a while.

Other Sharks News…

Sharks prospect Haoxi (Simon) Wang was traded to the Niagara IceDogs.

Mario Ferraro and Nick Leddy are on The Athletic’s latest trade board.

"If I were filling out my Hart Trophy ballot today, Macklin Celebrini would be No. 1 on my list."@frank_seravalli shares Celebrini's case for #NHL MVP at the mid-season mark with @ailishforfar & @jccuthbert.#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/GV1233ahY1 — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) January 8, 2026

More San Jose Sharks are headed to the Olympics!

See you in Milan, Pavol Regenda! 👏 Regenda will be at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with Team Slovakia. #TheFutureIsTeal | #MilanoCortina pic.twitter.com/TRygDzyVgY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 8, 2026

Around the NHL…

The latest update on the ice at the Olympics.

Do the Pittsburgh Penguins think NHL players tend to be robotic in interviews?

The Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche will face off in next year’s Winter Classic.

Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an injury for the Florida Panthers.

Mr. Goalie, Glenn Hall, passed away at age 94.

The Buffalo Sabres may host the 2026 NHL Draft.

After the Blackhawks scored their 7th of the game, Jim Montgomery tried to pull Jordan Binnington for Joel Hofer… But Binnington appeared to refuse to come off the ice, and Hofer was hiding down the tunnel to the Blues' locker room? 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/j2V7q5bze4 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2026