San Jose Sharks
Sharks Trade: Goalie Brossoit from Chicago for Depth Package
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is now a member of the San Jose Sharks.
The Sharks’ trade Thursday featured a few assets headed each way, as the Sharks traded Ryan Ellis’s contract, Jake Furlong, and a 2028 fourth-rounder to the Chicago Blackhawks for Brossoit, depth defenseman Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round pick.
Brossoit, 32, has not played since the 2023-24 season and missed all of the 2024-25 season with a complicated knee injury, which required multiple surgeries, then a setback of sorts when he also required off-season hip surgery, too.
Brossoit began rehabbing in December with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the AHL, playing six games and posting a .901 save percentage. With the Winnipeg Jets, Brossoit’s last NHL action was a successful season. He posted a 15-5-2 record with a .923 save percentage for Winnipeg in 2023-24.
The Sharks were able to shed Ellis’s contract, which has been stashed on LTIR for four seasons running. Ellis last played in the NHL in 2021-22 for the Philadelphia Flyers. He is effectively retired, but has one more season remaining on an eight-year contract originally signed with Nashville that carries a $6.25 million cap hit.
Brossoit carries a $3.3 million cap hit and joins Alex Nedeljkovic and Yaroslav Askarov on the Sharks’ first playoff push in six seasons.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
This is SanJoseHockeyNow.com, Dan.
LOL
yeah I was like what… but Dan’s a good writer over on the Penguins side though.
Sometimes he posts sports betting crap to this site so I don’t exactly have the warm and fuzzies for him.
Also, I get money from that! So another way to look at it : )
winner winner chicken dinner!!
You guys are a tough crowd (you know I started the network, eh?)
Get their ass, Dan
You don’t know the half of it. That’s a cuddly hug here.😜🤣
that’s it, time to fuck with the founder
Dan, we don’t mess around in Shark territory!
But to be serious, thanks for everything you do. This network is a blessing for us Sharks fans
It probably says that because this a repost or crosspost from another site.
Dam that’s pretty lazy!
Take it easy on Dan : ) He was filling in for me as I get ready to fly back to SJ (I was also finishing recording another pod, where we do discuss the trade!)
It doesn’t look like this takes care of the 50 contracts issue but it’s a good move for goalie depth since there is a real playoff push here. I was never sold on Skarek being someone who could be expected to perform adequately in the NHL if the Sharks had a goalie injury.
Surprised GMMG couldn’t work this in a way to at least open up one contract spot – especially when late round draft picks and depth players are involved. But I’ll reserve judgment until we see whether this is leading to something else that does address the contract issue.
Yeah, this feels like just putting the ball on the tee and pulling the driver out of the bag.
Sending away Ellis tells me GMMG is planning on spending next year.
Misa at the very least is staying and maybe Chernyshov so some contracts need to move and I bet some prospects are going away for a big fish we have to pay next year.
(Apparently numbered lists don’t work)
Grier has apparently been kicking the tires on Sherwood…
I sure hope not. And even if we were, he’s not a “move 6.25m in cap space for next season” move. The nee is defense. Sherwood isn’t going to fix that. Brossoit isn’t either for that matter.
There must be something else about to break. Very odd.
It’s a trade. Maybe opens the door to Ned getting traded? Maybe they like Allan more than Furlong.
Notable aspect of the trade for me is losing the contract of Ellis. Sharks are going to need to spend quite a bit of money to hit the cap floor next offseason.
Agree about the cap, but that can be a next season problem. Unless Grier has something lining up down the road where he’s going to spend some of that?
If winning time is here, using cap on guys who play is the objective.
Yep
Ellis only has one year left. I don’t even think it’s possible for the Sharks to hit the cap this offseason. When half your roster is still on their ELC, you’re going to have a hard time coming close to the cap.
Hasso has a fever, and the only prescription is 1/20 for Malkin.
I would definitely love that but he’s having a tough time staying healthy it seems.
Perhaps this opens the door to pick up Power from the Sabres
That would be a good start.
Maybe one of your most insightful takes. I try not to think about how cheap this roster is when considering guys who actually play.
GMMG clearing space for something bigger perhaps?
Dis any space get cleared? Am I understanding correctly that it’s two players and draft pick for two players and a draft pick?
Per Puckpedia –
Net Annual Cap Hit – $6,250,000
Current Year Cap Hit – $3,222,656
Oh I thought the conundrum this year was too many contracts, rather than not enough cap space. I misunderstood what you mean by clearing space.
Is Nolan Allan some one to get excited about?
A year older and better skater than Furlong, based on Hawks fan reactions. Not saying much, I wrote off Furlong a while ago.
Looks like he can skate and check. Cuda addition or real shot at the roster with these injuries?
He has a handful of nhl games under his belt, so I’d say he has a shot.
I can’t quite get excited, but I liked what little I saw from him. If nothing else, he makes the ‘Cuda better. A deep run from the ‘Cuda this season is a big deal for the organization. I like that the Sharks will have a lot of prospects playing (hopefully) a lot of meaningful games.
Not sure if Allan makes it to the Sharks, but we’ll see who gets moved out.
I can absolutely get excited about that
Furlong has been a healthy scratch for the Cuda. It appears his development has stalled.
Allan is bigger. He is a better skater. He is slated as a shut down type Defenseman. A defensively responsible Defenseman. Go figure. Not a flashy pick up but a workable building block
Perhaps clearing space for Rasmus Andersson ‘s new contract after the trade?
You mean Rasmus Dahlin, yeah? GMMG’s ties to Buffalo run deep and they owe him some favors. (Dreaming out loud here).
You mean both, yeah?
(If you are going to dream, make it pop)
Acquire all the Rasmuses!
More likely Power
That would be amazing but they’re unlikely to make moves with their current streak.
Sounds like this is a pre-cursor move. Brossait as the 3rd goalie stashed in the Cuda for depth in case of injury to Asky or Ned. The Ellis contract on the move opens $6M+ in cap for the Sharks to make a big upgrade. My gut tells me two to three active contracts (at least two defenders) + draft capital and/or non-roster prospects are on the move for a big piece. Some of combination of Desjnarais / Leddy / Liligren / Ferraro / Skinner moving. There might be one or two more minor trades for picks or prospects to ship… Read more »
Huh. I thought the Sharks already had a TON of cap space. Am I wrong?
A lot of it is chunked up in LTIR and Dead Cap. Moving it now makes room for someone (or someones) with cap and term beyond this year.
Ok thanks!! I gotta admit the money is the least interesting or relatable aspect of pro hockey famdom
After getting Carey Price and Ellis, it was a lot less. The cap rules are all silly. I spent some time trying to learn them and then stopped caring at a certain point. But the long and the short of it is that Carey Price is on LTIR, meaning the team could use his cap space to acquire another player. That was always true and is still true. Puckpedia says they have $7.5M free now. This includes all the nonsense with Couture, Vlasic, and the retentions and even Martin Jones’ buyout is still on the books through next year. But… Read more »
It makes sense tbh
God I hope youre right
Thanks for the thorough explanation! The salary cap rules and the corresponding mathematics are subjects that I’m willfully ignorant on. But I do understand it’s a very important factor to remember when speculating on roster moves.
I’m not sure how ‘messy’ things are between Fox and the Rangers … but Fox is hurt at the moment … and so is Igor Shesterken. The team is outside a playoff spot (though close) and I’m doubting they think they can ride Jonathan Quick as their starter for an extended stretch.
Rangers’ brass may want to write off this season and get what they can. If that’s the case, Panarin has got to be on the block, too.
Isn’t Panarin a rapist?
https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/44717019/rangers-artemi-panarin-settled-sexual-assault-claim-per-report
According to the article you linked he is not a rapist.
edit: legally speaking
Is that really the impression you got from the article? Panarin paid hush money to someone he attacked. Let’s keep that guy 3000 miles away from our team.
My guess a pre-cursor trade. A 32 year old goalie who played six games in 2 years and coming off two major injuries does not seem like it will be an nhl goalie. There must be a part b or c to this.
He was pretty good at one point.
Curious. The little I’ve see from Nolan Allan had me optimistic. The Blackhawks blue line is incredibly deep, kind of a logjam there. So I like that part of it. Moving the Ellis contract? I’m not sure I get that part, as the Sharks aren’t going to be close to the cap next season and might struggle to get to the cap floor. If nothing else, that could be moved at a more appropriate time. Unless there’s a need this season, which suggests this is a precursor move to a big contract move (Panarin?). Is this step 1 of 2?… Read more »
I’m a fan but Matt Davis isn’t ready to get minutes in the NHL this year.
There is no such thing as a goalie who is ok in the regular season and great in the playoffs. There can be goalies who have seasons like that. It’s not a character trait you can select for.
Both Carrier and Skarek are placeholders for Davis, Kirsch, and Ravensberger the latter two aren’t even in the organizaiton yet and Davis is untested.
Getting Brossait seems like insurance for Asky and Ned. It also allows some combination of Carrier, Davis, and Skarek to be included in trade packages.
There’s something bigger brewing.
Martin Jones was that sort of goalie, before he broke down.
Davis numbers in the Frozen Four were fantastic. But if you’re not so sure, here’s some video of his games vs BC and BU. Repeatedly turning away guys with familiar names … Celebrini, Smith.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VPRQ5x9-rE
Would like to see him get games with the ‘Cuda and see whether he merited an NHL stint. He’s not a young guy and good goalies can sometimes come from unexpected places
Everyone knows those guys aren’t scorers… both of them were pretty overrated, honestly.
nice!!
the “Oh my God, what was that!!” save comes at the 5min mark on the video.
At the end of the video, they mention Denver’s wins in the tournament were by the scores of 2-1, 2-1, 2-1 and 2-0. Clutch play in big games
I’m giving that goalie a shot.
Jones was.
I think if the Sharks are going to pay Graf, land a top pair defender, and another top 6 winger through trade or free ageny moving the cap now will help faciliate some big changes.
Not to mention Mack and Will are each a year out from their first potential extensions.
two years from now, the Sharks have no issue with the cap floor (and probably the ceiling, too).
Next season, floor could be an issue. The Ellis deal could be moved at many different points if needed. Lots of teams with enough cap space, and the actual cost is probably a lot less than the salary number (insurance coverage)
Right now all the Sharks have to do to hit the floor next year is spend $25M on about 13 empty roster spots. Given that the shopping list will include at least a pair of established top-four defensemen, that shouldn’t be too tough.
Not sure what the floor figure is for next season ($104m is the cap).
I don’t think it’ll be a big issue either, though several of the ’empty’ spots are going to be guys on low cost deals (rookies, Ostapchuk, Iorio).
Still, the Ellis deal could be moved whenever. Enough teams with cap space who’d take it on for a 6th in return.
Also, are there a bunch of top 4 d-men coming in free agency?
Are top 4 d-men coming in free agency? No. No they are not. And it’s for the same reason no leprechauns will be signing with the Sharks. Because they don’t exist.
Sharks should sign Sheng to a supermax deal. 25 to life for first degree outstanding team coverage
Not a bad move and proof the Sharks are not sold on Skarek being their number three goalie. As to contracts, the Ellis contract is 6.25 but Brossoit carries a 3.3 cap hit. Not a ton of cap savings this season but no Ellis contract for next season points to what others have commented on, which is a possible additional move that would bring some added salary to the Sharks next season. This also improves the goalie depth on the Cuda. I agree with most that this is most likely a precursor to future moves. The trade also improves the… Read more »
I asked this question last year and got roasted for it, but I ask it again, what would you trade for Rasmus Anderson?
Ellis was acquired to get to a cap floor, Grier is looking to spend; if you’re not getting a top defenceman in this year‘s draft because you’re too good, you may be better off trading for a good defenseman. That’s now on your advanced timeline. I promise it’s not a stupid question
Agreed 100%. I’ve been preaching that since preseason.
If its me, I’m letting someone else win the Rasmus Anderson bidding battle.
He’s a respectable player, but he’s also the lone good RHD in what is a massive seller’s market. His value will be inflated and he’s not the asset the Sharks need.
and fwiw, its a very fair question
As he is the only good RHD on the market who else can they target?
Sharks can afford to overspend on depth and outbid anyone
Edmonton 1st
Haltanen
McKinney
Cagnoni or a second
If Adam Fox becomes available, I’m including all 3 of the team’s first rd picks over the next 2 seasons and maybe something more. I’m not sure McKinney or Haltunen gets all that much. Cagnoni might. I see Anderson as a 3/4 type and while that might be something the Sharks could use, its not enough (for me) to make a major investment in getting him here and signing to a long-term, pricey deal. Here’s the AI generated list of d-men who could be UFA in July Key Potential 2026 UFA Defensemen John Carlson (Washington Capitals): A veteran power-play quarterback and reliable… Read more »
I would love Trouba on a short deal.
Allen Iverson put that list together?
Oh Jesus, I hope they don’t do that. Not for a UFA. I wouldn’t give up McKinney. That kid is a stud.
Probably not enough to outbid a legit contender. He’s going to be expensive on his next deal, and will get significant term. I don’t think the Sharks are in rental mode yet, and I wouldn’t want to sign Andersson to the 5-6 year deal someone’s going to give him on the open market. Someone will offer up a first for him at the deadline and that’s too high a price for the Sharks to pay. I agree with you 100% that a top defenseman probably isn’t coming via draft or FA, and will likely need to be a trade acquisition.… Read more »
Who is Toronto or Vegas going to trade to get him? Carolina the Panthers the Jets and Devils would be looking for forwards. The Lightning and Stars could really use them but their asset pools are getting pretty bare. The emergence of Graf Ostapchuck and Chernychov take up future roster spots, you can only field so many players and at a certain point you need to trade players because you won’t be able to fit everyone. But I am from Calgary and think Anderson is an undervalued player who could take off if he was surrounded with more talent. So… Read more »
People like Anderson, but I don’t know who’s gonna trade a first and the equivalent to three seconds for him, including a centre and goal scorer.
Can we get Kadri too?
I love Kadri. Clutch playoff player and shit disturber.
Let’s say he could be had for the Oilers 1st and the Colorado 2nd. Probably will take more than that, but it’s a hypothetical… Maybe he comes here and plays well in a #1 RHD role. But then the real issue with needing to re-sign him comes into play. He’ll be literally the only guy on the market. It’s even worse than last year. So many teams have so much money and are under a lot more pressure to make a splash than the Sharks will be. He’s gonna be pricey. And that’s if they even wanted to pony up… Read more »
For bottom six centers they have Dellandrea. Ostapchuk, Bystead, McKinney, Svoboda and Wennberg (after he ages out a bit)
I wouldn’t move Bystead, but you can’t keep everyone
Xavier Villeneuve is a better version of Lane Hutson. More advanced at his age at almost everything compared to Hutson. He’s dropping down draft boards for an obvious reason…5’11, 160. That may be generous. Based on all the big scouting service rankings, he’s slotted between #4 – #17. No chance he goes top 4, no chance he goes as late as 17. If you do a real deep dive, which is just a silly and fun exercise, I think you can get him at 8 – 12. He is the best offensive dman in the last few years. He’d have… Read more »
My guess is that they made this move so that they can ditch either Skarek or Carriere’s deal to get the contract number under 50. Both are on NHL deals, neither is really capable of playing NHL games. That makes theirs the most expendable contracts in the org. Brossoit gives SJ an AHL starter capable of playing NHL games if either Askarov or Ned misses time. He’s worth a contract slot.
They upgrade Furlong, open up long term cap space, make their reliable back up goalie expendable in a sellers market and they will open up a contract slot after the season, all in the same deal. This is a nice bit of business and an acknowledgment that Chicago is where San Jose thought they’d be when they got Ellis. Quietly this is a coarse changing trade, or is an attempt to lead to that
It does seem to open up a lot of intriguing options, you’ve laid it out pretty nicely
Great take.
Not sure if Brossoit is NHL capable at this point. But also not sure Carriere or Skarek is either.
Who was the goalie the Sharks had a few years back who just wasn’t able to recover enough from his injuries and had to retire?
I don’t mean the are trading Ned, I’d actually resign him, but gives them an option if they move on from Ned
Eetu Makaniemi? Markus Nutivaara is the guy who springs to mind but he was a D, not a G.
Nutivaara is the guy I was thinking of. And yes, he was a d-man who just couldn’t make it all the way back.
Yeah that’s the guy. He was the big return for Burns but could never get right. He had a few amazing games though.
Great take. Of course you come in with one of the most intelligent takes on it.
Holy shit! 79 comments already?
Not the only trade today …
Haoxi Wang also got moved … to the Niagara IceDogs