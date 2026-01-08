Sharks Trade: Goalie Brossoit from Chicago for Depth Package

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is now a member of the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks’ trade Thursday featured a few assets headed each way, as the Sharks traded Ryan Ellis’s contract, Jake Furlong, and a 2028 fourth-rounder to the Chicago Blackhawks for Brossoit, depth defenseman Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Brossoit, 32, has not played since the 2023-24 season and missed all of the 2024-25 season with a complicated knee injury, which required multiple surgeries, then a setback of sorts when he also required off-season hip surgery, too.

Brossoit began rehabbing in December with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the AHL, playing six games and posting a .901 save percentage. With the Winnipeg Jets, Brossoit’s last NHL action was a successful season. He posted a 15-5-2 record with a .923 save percentage for Winnipeg in 2023-24.

The Sharks were able to shed Ellis’s contract, which has been stashed on LTIR for four seasons running. Ellis last played in the NHL in 2021-22 for the Philadelphia Flyers. He is effectively retired, but has one more season remaining on an eight-year contract originally signed with Nashville that carries a $6.25 million cap hit.

Brossoit carries a $3.3 million cap hit and joins Alex Nedeljkovic and Yaroslav Askarov on the Sharks’ first playoff push in six seasons.