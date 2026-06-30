The San Jose Sharks have issued qualifying offers to Collin Graf and Shakir Mukhamadullin.
The Sharks will now have to sign the RFAs.
On the other side of it, the San Jose Sharks didn’t qualify Philipp Kurashev, Gabriel Carriere, and Noah Beck, making them UFA’s.
Kurashev, 26, got off to a quick start with the Sharks last year but was a frequent healthy scratch during the second half of the season.
The winger-center, who also represented Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics, notched seven goals and 20 points in 45 games last year.
Goaltender Carriere and defenseman Beck are prospects who played mostly with the San Jose Barracuda and Wichita Thunder last year.
What will Graf’s extension look like?
At San Jose Hockey Now…
How can the San Jose Sharks improve their defense via trades or free agency? Jason Demers shares his thoughts:
What are my thoughts on how the San Jose Sharks can get better?
Michael Kesselring and Zack Ostapchuk talk after signing their big contracts.
The San Jose Sharks revealed their development camp roster.
Zach Werenski doesn’t seem to want to come to the San Jose Sharks?
San Jose Hockey Now is changing:
Other Sharks News…
Frank Seravalli says the Sharks are interested in Darnell Nurse…but Nurse isn’t interested back?
Development camp has started!
Ryan Lin met Adam Gaudette a long time ago:
Around Hockey…
Some intriguing talent was not qualified today:
Brendan Gallagher has been traded.
The Pittsburgh Penguins separate the Ruck twins.
Top women’s players Abbey Murphy, Chloe Primerano, and Caitlin Kraemer were invited to Edmonton Oilers development camp.
The Florida Panthers have traded for Radko Gudas’s rights. They also acquired goalie Akira Schmid in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Buffalo Sabres have signed Beck Malenstyn to a six-year contract.