Jan 29, 2026; Edmonton, AB, Canada; during San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Photo: Sport Shots / Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks have issued qualifying offers to Collin Graf and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

The Sharks will now have to sign the RFAs.

On the other side of it, the San Jose Sharks didn’t qualify Philipp Kurashev, Gabriel Carriere, and Noah Beck, making them UFA’s.

Kurashev, 26, got off to a quick start with the Sharks last year but was a frequent healthy scratch during the second half of the season.

The winger-center, who also represented Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics, notched seven goals and 20 points in 45 games last year.

Goaltender Carriere and defenseman Beck are prospects who played mostly with the San Jose Barracuda and Wichita Thunder last year.

What will Graf’s extension look like?

At San Jose Hockey Now…

How can the San Jose Sharks improve their defense via trades or free agency? Jason Demers shares his thoughts:

What are my thoughts on how the San Jose Sharks can get better?

Michael Kesselring and Zack Ostapchuk talk after signing their big contracts.

The San Jose Sharks revealed their development camp roster.

Zach Werenski doesn’t seem to want to come to the San Jose Sharks?

San Jose Hockey Now is changing:

Other Sharks News…

Join me Thursday at #settledownbreweryandtaproom in Gilroy 6pm for a “cold one” or 2 or 3 and our “Hahn’s Down” launch party. https://t.co/Gnn3PGgvxB pic.twitter.com/nkRXYdpf9e — Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) June 29, 2026

Frank Seravalli says the Sharks are interested in Darnell Nurse…but Nurse isn’t interested back?

Development camp has started!

Ryan Lin met Adam Gaudette a long time ago:

They both look better in Teal. 😏



When 2026 Sharks draft pick Ryan Lin was 11, then-Canuck Adam Gaudette skated with his youth team and gifted him a stick that Ryan still has at home today. pic.twitter.com/dME90zyUVe — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 30, 2026

Around Hockey…

Some intriguing talent was not qualified today:

19 players who appeared in 8+ NHL games last season were not issued qualifying offers today (per @PuckPedia ):



• Paul Cotter (NJD)

• Matias Maccelli (TOR)

• Bobby Brink (MIN)

• Joe Veleno (MTL)

• Jonatan Berggren (STL)

• Marc Gatcomb (NYI)

• Maxim Shabanov (NYI)

•… — Daily Faceoff – Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) June 30, 2026

Brendan Gallagher has been traded.

The Pittsburgh Penguins separate the Ruck twins.

Top women’s players Abbey Murphy, Chloe Primerano, and Caitlin Kraemer were invited to Edmonton Oilers development camp.

The Florida Panthers have traded for Radko Gudas’s rights. They also acquired goalie Akira Schmid in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Beck Malenstyn to a six-year contract.