San Jose Sharks fans, get ready for your first look at Ivar Stenberg.

The 2026 No. 2 pick is attending San Jose Sharks development camp, along with fellow first-rounders, No. 9 pick Keaton Verhoeff and No. 21 Ryan Lin. The rest of the 2026 Draft class, goalie Brady Knowling, ex-Jr. Shark Jake Gustafson, and 7-foot-1 Alexander Karmanov will also make their Sharks debuts.

Happy Dev Camp season! 🏕️ pic.twitter.com/lwkEJpM0jr — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 29, 2026

Besides Gustafson, son of SAP Center vice president Jon Gustafson, there are family ties with Landon Marleau, son of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau, and Wilmer Kallio, son of Sharks amateur scout Tomi Kallio.

We’ll also get a first look at 2023 seventh-rounder Egor Rimashevskii, off-season signing Phillip Sinn, and recent trade acquisition Andre Gasseau.

Recent first or second-rounders also participating are Joshua Ravensbergen, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Cole McKinney, and Leo Sahlin-Wallenius.

Development camp opens on Tuesday and is open to the public. Camp culminates this Thursday with a Prospects Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena at 11 AM PT.

The development camp schedule is here and Prospects Scrimmage tickets can be purchased here. The game should be streamed on San Jose Sharks’ YouTube.