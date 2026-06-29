It sounds like all the Zach Werenski trade talk to the San Jose Sharks might be moot.

Elliotte Friedman doesn’t think that Werenski wants to come to San Jose, at least not yet.

“Wherever Werenski’s going to go now is most likely somewhere he thinks he can win,” Friedman opined on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “I just don’t think you can win [a Stanley Cup] there now.

The San Jose Sharks, led by 20-year-old superstar Macklin Celebrini, are undoubtedly on the rise. But they’ve also missed the playoffs for seven-straight seasons and running.

So, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, 28, would have a point. It’s also very much worth noting that the American superstar has a No-Movement Clause this upcoming season, so he’s not going anywhere that he doesn’t want, at least not in 2026-27.

Friedman talked a lot about the Dallas Stars being a sensible destination for Werenski.

Friedman also made an interesting point, too, about Werenski’s contract, which expires at the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

“Maybe he might not be looking at you now,” Friedman said, “but how’s he going to feel in two years?”

The San Jose Sharks, if it all goes to plan, should be contending for the Cup, by then.

San Jose Hockey Now reached out to Werenski’s representation for confirmation of this report.