SJHN Daily: Celebrini Back in Jr. Sharks Jersey, SJ Sharkie Messes With Daccord

Macklin Celebrini is representing the Jr. Sharks again.

Mack is back in the Jr. Sharks jersey. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4tbKW3cZ1L — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 29, 2024

Ahead of their 8-5 victory over the Seattle Kraken, many of the San Jose Sharks players were spotted wearing some local threads. Celebrini wore a Jr. Sharks jersey, the youth program he tallied over 100 points with in 2019-20 before heading to Shattuck St. Mary’s. Unfortunately, it’s not the exact jersey he wore in 2019.

It's Youth Hockey Day at The Tank! 👏#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/drPRloY6jR — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 29, 2024

The other programs featured on the Sharks’ social media were Roseville’s Capital Thunder, the Vacaville Jets, the Fresno Monsters, and Cupertino’s Golden State Elite Hockey and California Cougars programs.

Shout out the San Jose Sharks for supporting their local youth programs!

