Sharks Leaders Toffoli, Granlund Have A Lot of Respect for Each Other

Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund are leading the way in scoring for the San Jose Sharks.

Collectively, the two alternate captains have 40 points – including 18 goals. Their shot on goal totals – both in the 70’s – sit ahead of any other Shark by about 20 and any other forward by nearly 30.

But they’re not just leaders on the scoresheet. By virtue of their strong play, the veteran duo is showing the way for younger players.

“He works hard and plays the right way. I think a lot of guys follow his lead,” Toffoli said of Granlund. “He comes to the rink every single day, he’s on the ice early, and he’s working with guys.”

Granlund said given his experience on winning teams, Toffoli has plenty of helpful advice and knowledge to share.

“It’s good to have him here, and obviously he’s a really good player,” Granlund said. “He has a really high hockey IQ, so it’s good to have him in the team, obviously have a lot of skill, can score.”

And for the Sharks’ many younger skill players – from Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith to William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund – these older players’ examples can be crucial.

Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli themselves both had those skilled veteran players who they played with and other talented players they learned from.

Granlund said Toffoli’s style is something the San Jose Sharks’ current youth can learn from.

“Being in the right place, right time. In this league, you’ve got to find ways to be effective,” Granlund said. “What he can do with his mind, being in the right spot at the right time, obviously a really good shot, just seeing that.”

And of Granlund, Toffoli said he helps teammates out at practice with various tips and tricks.

“He pulls guys aside and little things like turning pucks over and stuff like that,” Toffoli said. “I think he’s just really honest, … he’s an amazing teammate.”

For the San Jose Sharks in rebuild mode, respected veterans who can also teach the younger guys are powerful tools.

Toffoli and Granlund, while propelling the Sharks forward on a game-by-game basis, also have the effect of stewarding Celebrini and Smith’s early days.

Hopefully, they can have the same effect that Mikko Koivu had on Granlund with the Minnesota Wild and Jeff Carter on for Toffoli with the Los Angeles Kings.