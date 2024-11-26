San Jose Sharks
SPECULATION: Sharks Interested in David Jiricek?
Are the San Jose Sharks circling David Jiricek?
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff isn’t counting out the Sharks in the Jiricek sweepstakes.
“I don’t think you can count out the San Jose Sharks,” Seravalli said on “Daily Faceoff Live”, while also mentioning the Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres as being among the teams possibly in pursuit of the young right-handed defenseman.
Jiricek, 20, was the sixth pick of the 2022 Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In parts of three seasons with the Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters, the 6-foot-3 Czech rearguard has one goal and 10 assists in 53 NHL games, and 14 goals and 45 assists in 86 AHL appearances.
Jiricek, however, hasn’t been able to establish himself in the Columbus line-up.
It’s not public why the Blue Jackets are so willing to trade such a recent lottery pick. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Jiricek had not made a trade request, though the prospect did show his discontent last year when he was sent down to the minors.
So what does Columbus want for Jiricek?
“Initially they had focused on trying to get another prospect like him, sort of a kind-for-kind type of deal but I think Columbus is shifting into a mode where they’ll start to listen on draft-pick packages in exchange for Jiricek and that might help move things along on the trade front,” TSN’s Chris Johnston said on Tuesday.
A kind-for-kind deal might be like the recent Rutger McGroarty (2022 No. 14 pick) for Brayden Yager (2023 No. 14) swap between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets.
The San Jose Sharks don’t necessarily have a sixth-overall pick type of prospect available to trade, however. Most teams don’t.
Jiricek also may not project as a top-pairing defenseman anymore, like he did on his draft night. But he’s still a big, skilled, and mobile right-handed blueline prospect, so he’s going to command a solid return.
“Jiricek also may not project as a top-pairing defenseman anymore,
Then he’s not going to command a 6th overall equivalent pick.
Still, I’m not sure why Columbus would give up on a young d-man so early. Very very few of d-men are NHL ready at age 20. Often takes ’til 22/23, even for really good ones.
This is the kind of player I would consider trading Eklund for if they believe they can turn him into a #1D. Not sure if he’s got that in him.
Sheng, of course they have that type of prospect to trade… Eklund. If he isn’t available, he should be in the search for a #1D.
I think your bias is showing…Eklund for Jiricek is a trade I think would get a horrible grade from experts for the Sharks. Especially, when you’re not sure he has 1st pairing D- and experts have dropped in their valuation of him. Guys Like Nemec , Harley, Faber, Sanderson, and Hughes, are all relative age the same and are cracking better lineups and playing significant roles. You have a guy in Eklund that is starting to come into his own and has been solid, puck hound this season. That plays PK, PP and looks to be a top 6 winger… Read more »