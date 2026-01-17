Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Bettman Big “Heated Rivalry” Fan, Carbery Endorses Celebrini for MVP, Bystedt AHL All-Star

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery says he’d vote Macklin Celebrini for MVP.

The head coach did say, because he does not watch the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, or Edmonton Oilers, he would need to do more research before giving a definitive vote. But as of now, he’d give Celebrini the nod.

“I feel like the San Jose Sharks are overachieving [relative to their] expectations,” he said. “[Celebrini] offensively, what he’s doing for that team, is remarkable.”

Specifically, Carbery pointed out that Celebrini’s 50 even strength points are well above Alex Wennberg’s second-place 28. That’s just one of the many stats Celebrini comfortably leads his team in.

“That’s not a slight against the rest of his group,” Carbery clarified. “That’s just a compliment of how incredible of a season he’s having, and how impactful he is for the San Jose Sharks.”

For what it’s worth, Celebrini was third to Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid in NHL.com‘s most recent poll.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Will Smith is back in the line-up.

The San Jose Sharks have made a trade to pave the way for Michael Misa’s contract.

Inside Alex Wennberg‘s underrated game.

Reportedly, Dougie Hamilton nixed trade to the Sharks over summer.

Vincent Iorio settling in with Sharks.

Tomas Hertl happy with the San Jose Sharks‘ turnaround.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Filip Bystedt was selected as an AHL All Star!

Alex Nedeljkovic hits 200 NHL games!

How aggressive will the Sharks be at the Trade Deadline?

Ryan Reaves reacts to healthy scratch versus former team.

AROUND THE NHL…

Mitch Marner to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pittsburgh Penguins post job opening for assistant coach.

The New York Rangers write another letter…and is Artemi Panarin on the trade block?

The Buffalo Sabres are red hot!

Mackenzie Blackwood activated from Injured Reserve.

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Rasmus Andersson?

NBC releases schedule for USA Hockey’s preliminary Olympic games.

Kim Weiss has just been promoted by the Colorado Eagles to assistant coach.

Florida Panthers honored at White House.

NHL on ESPN viewership continues to rise.

Ottawa Senators light up the New York Rangers with eight goals.

Kiefer Sherwood tops TSN’s first Trade Bait list.

Check out all of the AHL All Stars:

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nate

The Heated Rivalry question is a great get, Sheng. I got the most random people telling me they’re following the NHL now.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating