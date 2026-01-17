SJHN Daily: Bettman Big “Heated Rivalry” Fan, Carbery Endorses Celebrini for MVP, Bystedt AHL All-Star

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery says he’d vote Macklin Celebrini for MVP.

The head coach did say, because he does not watch the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, or Edmonton Oilers, he would need to do more research before giving a definitive vote. But as of now, he’d give Celebrini the nod.

“I feel like the San Jose Sharks are overachieving [relative to their] expectations,” he said. “[Celebrini] offensively, what he’s doing for that team, is remarkable.”

Specifically, Carbery pointed out that Celebrini’s 50 even strength points are well above Alex Wennberg’s second-place 28. That’s just one of the many stats Celebrini comfortably leads his team in.

“That’s not a slight against the rest of his group,” Carbery clarified. “That’s just a compliment of how incredible of a season he’s having, and how impactful he is for the San Jose Sharks.”

For what it’s worth, Celebrini was third to Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid in NHL.com‘s most recent poll.

Filip Bystedt was selected as an AHL All Star!

The Beast is a STAR! 🤩 Barracuda forward Filip Bystedt is headed to Rockford, IL for the 2026 @TheAHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO! Bystedt leads the Cuda in points with 28 so far this season and has been a key piece to the team's success. #SJBarracuda #TheFutureIsTeal… pic.twitter.com/ZQ7Sam9gQD — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 15, 2026

"This locker room's a great example of everyone's allowed to be their authentic self and whatever that may be." As "Heated Rivalry" draws fans and members of the LGBTQ+ community to the game, the Capitals continue to embrace pride and inclusion. #ALLCAPShttps://t.co/KCZBpxzviD — Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) January 16, 2026

