Hertl Praises Celebrini, Happy To See Sharks’ Success

As a member of the San Jose Sharks, Tomas Hertl was a long-time fan favorite. He represented the team in teal for over a decade before being dealt to their division rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights nearly two years ago.

Along with the rest of the Golden Knights, Hertl returned to the SAP Center for the final time this season on Sunday night, assuming they don’t meet in the playoffs. He helped propel the Golden Knights to a 7-2 victory, while registering a career-high five points, two goals and three assists, over his former team.

After the game, he spoke about the current state of the San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini, and more.

Tomas Hertl, on the San Jose Sharks’ success this season:

They have [had a] really good season, and I’m still [paying attention to] the Sharks. Obviously, No. 1 team is now Vegas for me, but I’m still looking. They’re having a really good year, especially Celebrini, [who is an] amazing player.

It wasn’t an easy game because they have been on the streak, and they’re right behind in the standings, so it was an important game for us.

Hertl, on Macklin Celebrini’s success:

I think he’s proved it. He’s [the Sharks’] top scorer. [He made the] Olympic roster of Canada, which is not easy to do with so many talents. He’s carrying the Sharks on his back. He’s there every single night and for a young kid, [you] can see he works hard, doesn’t leave any pucks.

[He’s] definitely got a superstar future and [the Sharks have] the cornerstone to turn around this franchise.

Hertl, on the idea of playing against the San Jose Sharks in a playoff series this year:

I [haven’t been] able to think about it, honestly.

It was decent night for me tonight, but I still like [the] sweet feeling [of playing at the SAP Center.]

When we play at home, it’s [good], but when we play here, it’s a lot of memories, a lot of same fans. Even if it’s [been] two years, I played [here] most of my career, over 10 years, it was a long time. So, still a weird feeling for me to play here.