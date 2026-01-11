San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Hamilton Blocked Trade to Sharks Over Summer
Dougie Hamilton blocked a trade to the San Jose Sharks over the summer.
That’s what Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet on Saturday night.
“In the summer, San Jose did try to trade for him, and Hamilton blocked that move,” Friedman said.
It appears that Hamilton is on the trade block once again, as the New Jersey Devils plan to scratch the four-time Norris Trophy top-10 blueliner on Sunday.
While the 32-year-old right-hander has struggled, relative to his past production, with five goals and 10 points in 40 games this season, agent JP Barry contends that the Devils are scratching Hamilton as a punitive non-performance measure.
Hamilton has a 10-team Trade List, and has two years left, after this season, on a contract that carries a $9 million AAV.
Reached out to Dougie Hamilton’s agent J.P. Barry. His response:
“Dougie was informed today that he will be not be playing now that Kovacevic is back in the lineup. In our view,
this decision is all about business rather than his game right now. Singling him out seems very…
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 10, 2026
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, um, has a different interpretation of scratching Hamilton.
Reached to Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald in wake of J.P. Barry’s comments.
Fitzgerald:
“As you know, we just put Nemec back in the lineup on Thursday. He’s a young guy who we want getting his game back, where he had been easily our best defensemen before his injury.
Pesce’s play…
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 10, 2026
All said, considering how surprising the San Jose Sharks have been, as opposed to the flagging New Jersey Devils — the Sharks actually have a better record — Hamilton may regret the decision.
Could San Jose still be interested in Hamilton?
In theory, the Sharks armed with right-handed UFA signing John Klingberg and his also surprising nine goals, are set at power play quarterback this season. Hamilton’s unremarkable campaign this year, with significant cost remaining, doesn’t help his cause either.
Oh man! He missed out on playing with the new Sidney Crosby!
Dodged a bullet there.
Agreed. Do not want.
I thought Dougie was a great fit for SJS. I get that he didn’t want to join in the summer because SJS was horrible for two years. But there’s still time to reconsider. Get it done guys!
Eww… no thank you.
Cool so you’d rather watch Liljegren and Price’s contract? Or the awesome UFA class that’s coming up in 2027?
I think they need to trade for someone else. Having seen a few analytics on his season though I think I could warm to the idea of him in SJ if the price isn’t too great. Sharks would be doing them a favor though. As far as your other comment, Lily is likely better defensively than Hamilton. Hamilton may thrive on this team though.
Let New Jersey call and then let the call go to voicemail.
Rather call Rangers about Fox
Wonder what GMMG offered back then. If he re-engages (not saying I want him to), he had better be reducing his previous offer – NJ will be more desperate to move him. Now that it’s clear Hamilton has no future in NJ, combined with the Shark’s rise, decent chance he doesn’t block it again if asked.
curious what the offer would’ve been, would’ve been a nice get for just a 4th since cap space doesn’t really matter for most of the duration of the contract anyways but klingberg has been passable enough in what would likely be his slot that it likely doesn’t matter
Sometimes in life, we want something and it doesn’t happen. We later come to learn that we were lucky to have missed out.
Seems GMMG and Dougie Hamilton is just that sort of thing. I’m not sure who Grier got instead, if anyone. But perhaps it was Orlov, in which case he made out brilliantly. Perhaps because Hamilton said ‘no’.
At this point, Hamilton is a negative value player. $9mil cap hit and, at least by the numbers, a shell of his former self. Brenden Dillion has 11 pts, Dougie has 10.
money wise it might have been orlov but my guess with dougie is his role was meant to be rd1 and the pp qb, which are klingberg’s roles
Someone on twitter posted that Hamilton has the highest xgf of all the Devils D…
https://www.naturalstattrick.com/playerteams.php?fromseason=20252026&thruseason=20252026&stype=2&sit=5v5&score=all&stdoi=oi&rate=n&team=N.J&pos=S&loc=B&toi=100&gpfilt=none&fd=&td=&tgp=410&lines=single&draftteam=ALL
According the NST, its 53% xGF% which is the highest. In actual GF% its 41%, which is 4th among their d-men
Hard to reconcile him having just 5 even strength points in 40 games with also having a high GF%.
Yeah I have no answer for that other than that team is a tire fire right now.
May be an interesting rehab project if the price is right. But it’s possible Hamilton just didn’t want to move his family across the continent and still feels that way.
Friedman huh
The Sharks PP QB role is not set with Klingberg. Our PP has not been good with him this year. In fact it’s looked much better with Orlov because they move around more with Orlov than they do with Klingberg.
Sharks might be convinced to make another run at Hamilton IF the price is right and they think there’s tread left on the tires. He was a 40 point player last season, a 70+ point player a few years ago, and has an established track record. Wonder whether Grier sees this season’s point total as an indication that the wheels have fallen off, or an aberration and a good opportunity buy low. Full disclosure, I would have applauded a deal last offseason. But at this point, my guy tells me SJ dodged a bullet and can find a better way… Read more »
I am the opposite. I would have said no to Hamilton in the summer but now maybe if the price is right. This is now a contract dump and a rehab project, so NJ needs to pitch a good offer.
If NJ is desperate to get rid of him, I’d be down to take him especially if we get him for basically nothing (or with something attached to him). He could come in and run PP1 and get Top 4 minutes on our blueline.
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Hamilton
Dickinson-Iorio