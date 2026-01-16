San Jose Sharks
How Are Young Sharks Learning From Wennberg? Inside Center’s Underrated Game
DETROIT — Alex Wennberg is finally receiving his due.
Last week, the underrated center signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension with the San Jose Sharks. Even more impressive, the 31-year-old was also selected to the Swedish Olympic team.
What’s Wennberg been doing so right for the Sharks this season?
Per micro-stats from Stathletes, Wennberg is a leading defensive center league-wide. So much so, the San Jose Sharks coaching staff uses him as an example for younger pivots to learn from. And he has more grit to his game than he’s given credit for.
Defensive Impact
“He’s like an eraser out there with mistakes in our own end,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Wennberg.
Wennberg leads all NHL forwards with 123 Turnovers Created, in All Situations, through Jan. 12.
Per Stathletes, those are steals and pass interceptions, essentially turnovers forced.
This stat doesn’t surprise fellow centers Macklin Celebrini and Ty Dellandrea, who basically repeated each other in their praise of Wennberg.
“He has an unbelievable stick,” Celebrini said. “He’s so smart, his mind for the game and the way he thinks. He’s always on top of guys and that leads to steals.”
“Long stick, good stick, always in the right position, above the puck, just waiting for the right opportunity,” Dellandrea said. “That’s instincts and smartness.”
Wennberg is great at playing without the puck! I kind of want him to shoot more and become a scoring threat, but that’s just the typical fan reaction from me, yelling “SHOOT!!” 😂
I’m grateful that Wennberg is a Shark!
I’m on record as wanting the Sharks to have sold high on him. Use the ‘proceedsd’ to address the needs on defense. He’d obviously be worth a bunch because he does so many things which help teams win. I saw some people happy that we kept him, but felt he was too pricey. Didn’t understand that. I’d have been fine with a 4x$7+mil deal if they kept him. The Wennberg deal is about as close to perfect as it gets. Lastly, they mentioned him in front of the net in the Pens game. He was also the flash screen in… Read more »
A bit curious why the Sharks didn’t give Smith a game or 2 conditioning stint with the ‘Cuda. Not that every player coming back from injury needs one, but to go straight to Macklin’s wing after being off for a couple months is a lot of responsibility with a what’s possibly a good bit of rust.