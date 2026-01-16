San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #47: Smith Back in Sharks’ Line-Up, Who Will He Play With?
DETROIT — Will Smith is back.
The San Jose Sharks star winger, out since Dec. 13 with an upper-body injury, will make his 2026 debut on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.
In concert with activating Smith off IR, San Jose has placed Ty Dellandrea on IR. Dellandrea (lower-body injury) will be out until after the Olympics.
At the time of his injury, Smith was second on the Sharks with 29 points (12 goals and 17 assists) in just 33 games, playing mostly with best friend and center Macklin Celebrini.
San Jose has gone 8-5-0 in Smith’s absence, and adding his firepower will make the Sharks even more dangerous.
San Jose Sharks (24-19-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky shared these lines. Smith is back, Leddy in, while Ryan Reaves and Jeff Skinner and Vincent Iorio sit out.
Regenda-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Graf-Misa-Chernyshov
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Dickinson-Leddy
Askarov
Warsofsky also promised very different power play units, though he wouldn’t disclose the changes there.
Misa will be playing his first back-to-back.
Vincent Desharnais and Shakir Mukhamadullin continue to progress, and could be options for the upcoming back-to-back in Florida.
Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4)
Follow Detroit Hockey Now for all your Detroit Red Wings lines and updates.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings is at 4 PM PT at Little Caesars Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sharks outshot their opponents four times in their first 33 games. With Smith and Kurashev out, they’ve done it eight times in their last 13 games. The size added to the lineup is really helping this team generate chances. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re able to retain that shot advantage with injured players coming back.
Interesting observation, and somebody who knows hockey better than I could say if it’s more of a function of personnel or play style that is driving it. Definitely feels like Regenda and Chernyshov have given the team an element they didn’t have. If both stay in the lineup, I would expect Smith to slide back in on Mack’s wing and whoever that 3rd guy is will absolutely feast. Can’t wait to see it!
Agreed!
Good Point!
I like the observation and it seems GMMG does too. Reviewing the forwards in the AHL that may be coming in a couple seasons like Musty, Haltunnen, Lund, Giles and Bystedt. All of them are 6 foot 2 or above with weights around or above 200 (at a young age so there will be gains there). Seems like there is a lot of beef heading the Sharks way the next couple seasons. Not to mention Iorio, Dickinson, Muk, Chernyshov, Regenda and Chucky are all 6 foot 2- or above with similar weights. And the recently added Allan fits that size… Read more »
Good point. Dellandrea plays a pretty heavy game, and with him out they are maybe a bit lighter down the middle. But you still have Regenda and Chernyshov in there, who helped drive the stats you mention.
I still like to see Smith take a stab at centering his own line, or at least mix and match and have him be on somebody else’s wing. The Sharks will be a much better team 5 years from now if Smith can drive his own line rather than being Celebrini’s sidekick. Edmonton would be nowhere near what it is if Draisaitl is only good next to McDavid. If Sharks can run two first lines, that will be a much bigger headache for opposing head coaches. This is the time for him to grow. Alternatively, if that’s just not who… Read more »
He’s a year behind but Misa is a better prospect than Smith. I don’t think he or Smith are guys who can be comped to Draisatl anyway, but if you’re looking for a #2 to drive a line, there’s Misa.
Overall “talent ceiling”
1) Mac
2) Misa
3) Smith
It becomes far more debatable after those three IMO
Agreed. Would be great to throw Smith and Cherny with Misa since anyone playing with Celly seems to do well.
It could happen!?
Nice idea, but Celebrini and Smith play too well together and Misa is heir apparent for the 2C. Still, I also would like to see what Smith could do as a center for a couple weeks. There is still hope that will happen as Hertl transitioned to center later in his career and GMMG mentioned that a few times in regards to Smith.
I think they want his body to mature a little more before doing that. If they do that.
They had Smith practicing on Wennys wing the other day. You might get your wish.
Disappointed to see Iorio sitting; anyone any ideas on that?
Maybe they want to showcase Leddy? They are about to have nine healthy D, so something needs to give. I dunno – obviously frustrating, but if it helps get him out the door, I guess I’ll get over it.
I bet you’re right about Leddy. It’s one game, no big deal. Not great to sit guys forever anyway. Keeps them engaged.
Me too, most likely a maintenance day or something because he had a pretty good game last night IMHO.
Saw a headline that the NY Rangers are going to be “retooling.”
Dunno if that means keep core guys and trading the fringe pieces or if maybe Drury is listening on Fox.
Could just be that Drury sees a sellers market and wants to maximize what the team gets knowing this year is shot, but they want to keep the major pieces to fight another day (and probably re-sign Panarin).
I’m sure the Sharks wouldn’t be the only team kicking the tires on Fox if they really are talking about dealing him though
The reporting is that they told Panarin they will not offer an extension and will try and find a trade for him if there is somewhere he wants to go (he has a no-trade clause).
Given that Fox is from New York and forced his way to the Rangers after being drafted by Calgary, even if he decides that he’ll flee that sinking ship it would seem highly unlikely that San Jose is a place he’d do it for.
Panarin is gone. Emily Kaplan’s article on the retooling letter mentions they’d work to trade him wherever he wants to go this season. He’s not signing back there.
Already announced they will not be offering Bread man an extension.
At first I was thinking Igor, Celly, Smith but the Regenda beef factor (and the fact he is more or less “on fire” as a goal scorer at least right now) makes this a smart top line at least for the time being. Feels like Igor is a top 6 if not top line winger IMO but that third line right now could end up being our second line in a few years!?
Graf, Misa, Igor looks potentially gnarly!
I’m stoked we are so immediately getting to see Misa and Chernyshov play together in the NHL.
Ok, let’s get a huge bounce back performance from Askarov!!
That 3rd line is going to go off. JDs best nickname I think should actually include Cherny AND Misa together. The FireWorx Factory! 🧨 🏭