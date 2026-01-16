Preview/Lines #47: Smith Back in Sharks’ Line-Up, Who Will He Play With?

DETROIT — Will Smith is back.

The San Jose Sharks star winger, out since Dec. 13 with an upper-body injury, will make his 2026 debut on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.

In concert with activating Smith off IR, San Jose has placed Ty Dellandrea on IR. Dellandrea (lower-body injury) will be out until after the Olympics.

At the time of his injury, Smith was second on the Sharks with 29 points (12 goals and 17 assists) in just 33 games, playing mostly with best friend and center Macklin Celebrini.

San Jose has gone 8-5-0 in Smith’s absence, and adding his firepower will make the Sharks even more dangerous.

San Jose Sharks (24-19-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky shared these lines. Smith is back, Leddy in, while Ryan Reaves and Jeff Skinner and Vincent Iorio sit out.

Regenda-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Graf-Misa-Chernyshov

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Liljegren

Dickinson-Leddy

Askarov

Warsofsky also promised very different power play units, though he wouldn’t disclose the changes there.

Misa will be playing his first back-to-back.

Vincent Desharnais and Shakir Mukhamadullin continue to progress, and could be options for the upcoming back-to-back in Florida.

Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings is at 4 PM PT at Little Caesars Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.