San Jose Sharks
6 Defensemen That Sharks Could Target at Trade Deadline
How can the San Jose Sharks improve their defense this Trade Deadline?
The Sharks, heading into the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline, are trying to straddle two paths.
There’s the here and now: Five points out of the last wild card spot in the West, Macklin Celebrini ascending to a superstar level, they’re trying to make the playoffs this season.
But there’s also the future: The San Jose Sharks are building to be a Stanley Cup contender not right now, but in a couple seasons. So it’s not necessarily time to sell the farm for a small improvement.
Based on the Athletic’s most recent Trade Board, here are a half-dozen possibly available defensemen who fit one of these two paths, or both.
Multiple league sources also shared their thoughts. Also, who would I target if I were the Sharks?
Dougie Hamilton
The offensively-gifted Hamilton should be able to help the San Jose Sharks’ top power play unit, but he’s more likely a bridge option.
The 2028 UFA is 32 and has a $9 million AAV. He also has a 10-team Trade List, which the Sharks reportedly aren’t a part of.
All that said, the right-hander should come cheap via trade, as long as he agrees to come to San Jose. The New Jersey Devils need badly to clear salary cap space and Hamilton has had a down campaign.
Hamilton would be a solid target for the Sharks…
Hard pass on most of these guys. Honestly still hope Grier sells rather than buys. Need to keep the long term view. Only reason to break that is if you’re going to trade for future core pieces.
Of these guys I’d probably be most interested in Lohrei though he’s another left shot D. He hasn’t been very good in his career and isn’t the youngest but there’s ingredients there. Would depend on how much it costs to get him.
Here’s his microstat card from last season. Really good as a puck mover last year.
Honestly the Whitecloud for a 2nd and a prospect sounds awful. 29 year old defensive defenseman who ideally would be at best your 4th defenseman. No thanks especially when you consider giving up a 2nd to get him would put you at 2 2nds and 1 3rd over the next 4 drafts.
If selling brings anything less than a mid rd 1st or NHL ready prospect then im hoping Grier would pass. Celebrini has ramped up the schedule and now is the time to fit in pieces that are ready now, or next season. Anything else would just frustrate the new core after they overachieved this season. A true #1 D seems like a unicorn, but Fla, TB and VGK all figure out how to strengthen the Defense without an elite blueliner
The rest of the roster just isn’t close to being playoff ready. Just because Celebrini is ready doesn’t mean the team is.
Adam Fox. He’s seeing lots of talent leaving NYR for their ‘re-tool’ How much does he want to be a part of that multi-year thing? How much does he trust Drury, the GM who sent out Trouba, Goodrow, Panarin, Kreider, Miller, Kakko among others, just in the past year. Pretty much every good player on the team, outside of Fox himself, is 30 or over. How much does Fox want to be a part of that? Because if I was in his skates, I’m wondering just how much of my remaining prime I want to spend in this ‘re-tool’. Not… Read more »
If Adam Fox can be had for a reasonable price (what that is I don’t know), the Sharks should be very interested. He would immediately become the best D in the system and is young enough to be a core piece. His game is imperfect but he’s a legit top pairing D with high end offensive skill.
Maybe Ferraro and a 2nd for Fox?
Not even good enough to get the conversation started. Fox is at worst a Top 10 defenseman in the NHL and is RH. Wouldn’t be as expensive as Hughes was but would be very expensive to acquire.
Different conversation, but the NBA appears to be taking ‘tanking’ more seriously. Will the NHL follow at some point?
Silver is a disaster of a commissioner who is in the pockets of sports gambling companies. If the NBA is doing something, the NHL should steer very clear.
I’d also say tanking just isn’t a big issue in the NHL. Yes some teams tank but you don’t see load management or 1st line players getting put on the bench for entire periods.
Personally I’m very against anti-tanking measures. Tanking is a proven method of roster building. If I had my way, I’d just get rid of the lottery in general and just go by standings like the NFL does.
fwiw, load management isn’t a ‘tanking’ thing. Its more of a keeping the top players healthier and fresher for the playoffs.
Not comparable. nHL coaches and players don’t tank, GMs do. There’s no changing that.
Does it matter where the tanking is coming from? The question the NBA is wrestling with is similar to the one the NHL could wrestle with. Is having teams tanking healthy for the league?
Yeah, it matters a lot. GM‘s have to be able to make the moves that enable their teams to eventually get better.
Have you seen how the PWHL handles this problem? They use the “Gold Plan”. The “Gold Plan” Mechanism Trigger: Once a team is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they stop accumulating points for standard league standings and begin earning “Draft Order Points”. Accumulation: The team continues to play their remaining regular-season games, earning points based on results: 3 points for a regulation win, 2 for an OT/shootout win, and 1 for an OT/shootout loss. Result: The team with the most Draft Order Points at the end of the season wins the first overall pick in the draft. Goal: This structure forces teams that are out of… Read more »
I think that’s lame. That penalizes you for trading away older good players with bloated contracts when you’re trying to rebuild. I’m fine with how it goes in the NHL. Too much ado about nothing.
Hopefully, Hasso informs Grier no trading high future draft picks for a slight opportunity to make the playoffs as a wild card team. Grier gave up too much for Sherwood.
It’s possible Grier might not serve as the general manager next year (Sharks not at the bottom of the league because of one player, Celebrini, not a compliment for Grier).
If Hasso decides to hire a new general manager, he needs to have some high draft choices.
If Grier re-signs Sherwood that wasn’t too much.
No way man! You’re way off base.
Yup. Out. To. Lunch.
What the hell are you on? Grier has done an amazing job getting this team to where it is. There is no way Grier isn’t the GM next year or for at least several more seasons to come.
None of these guys feel like worthwhile deadline upgrades for me. The price will be cheaper for players in the offseason, that will the time to load up and be opportunistic.
The days of the Dougie Hamiltons big timing the Sharks are over. Want to come to San Jose and play with a legend? Get in line, bud.
Grier should bide his time over the next 9 months and strike when the iron is hottest, hopefully waiting for a team to make an unfortunate mistake
Except that a few of them would be massive upgrades over the guys being run out there now.
All depends on the cost. These costs are too high. Yes, they are massive upgrades, but are they the massivest we can get with the assets we have? I don’t think that the timing is right and the guys available are just whelming
I agree. I have been on the fence about whether the Sharks should be buyers or sellers. I would rather we stand pat than lose much right now. We are still building, and frankly, I think we need the assets to later acquire the elite D. And by later I mean through trade, as early as the 2026 draft. Trading for players is a risk, as the return could go on to be a superstar (or the team’s next captain – looking at the VGK trading Suzuki to Montreal), but signing them in free agency is severe risk for overpaying.… Read more »
So much this…
Hamilton would be a massive upgrade. He’s so much better offensively than all the Sharks D it’s hilarious. Grab him and an actually good defensive defenseman and the team will be night and day better. Even just Hamilton might have that effect with how it moves guys down.
He’s not had a great year. Maybe that will lower his value.
Hamilton doesn’t deserve the Sharks. The best players in the world are going to want to play with Mack. Get in the back of the line.
He’s the only guy where the price could be palatable and I love the term. By now he’s probably heard of this Celebrini kid and I’m sure he would come this time. But I would want assets to take the contract
That’s probably an unrealistic viewpoint. He’s a useful player with a big contract. If they retain 2 million on them, another team probably give up a decent pick in a prospect at least. The one thing that makes the sharks a better trade partner for New Jersey is the fact that they can take the whole cap hit. but every trade isn’t a walman trade. And I think a few of you are over valuing draft picks pass the middle of the second round at this point in the rebuilt. LOS goes over some of the percentages of draft picks… Read more »
Yeah, if it’s unrealistic then I’m out. There are two more years on his deal, so it’s far more severe than the Walman deal ever could have been. Even at $7M, playing the way he’s been playing, he’s an albatross for most playoff teams who don’t have clean cap sheets like the Sharks do right now.
If another team wants to pay to take him on, let them, I say. It hasn’t happened so far and it’s been going on a month.
you’re being overly dramatic. He actually hasn’t been that bad. That team is a dumpster fire right now.
I think they need to wait and see what they have in Polkhamp and what can be done in free agency. If Polkhamp turns out to be a solid option (and his shot alone could change the sharks powerplay for the better), they can try to fill one hole on the right side through FA/draft/trade. Trouba could be a good option next year on a big short term deal, and/or whitecloud via trade. Once the sharks figure out their draft position, other doors could open as well. Weegar in Calgary could be a nice target to use a 1st and… Read more »
I think people are getting way ahead of themself on Polkamp.
How so? My post, and I think many others, suggested they see what they have in him before making other moves that could be unnecessary if he works out. Most fans understand his success in the NHL is far from a guarantee, but he has pretty good mobility, plays bigger than his height, and has a shot that few defensemen (including NHLers) can match. To me, it’s worth seeing if these tools translate against pro competition in April/May and then re-evaluating organizational needs.
They don’t have time to wait. I will be shocked if they don’t address the defense at the TDL which is long before they get a look at Polkamp. Also the jump from college to the NHL is still huge for most guys.
Yeah, I’d be happy if Pohlkamp is a solid 3rd pair. They still need two much bigger pieces on the right side
It’ll be a huge win for the scouting dept if he ends up a 3rd pair D.
As team go from ‘win later’ to ‘win soon’ to ‘win now’, the way to approach things changes. I use the ‘from buckshot to rifle shot’ metaphor. Sharks have moved past buckshot, but aren’t ready for rifle shot. Too many holes, overwhelmingly on defense. The other thing that is really helpful, get a bunch of picks stocked up for future drafts. Higher the better. Those picks are very useful when its time to a rifle shot. Sherwood is a good example of a rifle shot sort. Sharks had the picks needed to get him. I’m not thrilled with the acquisition… Read more »
One thing I’ve noticed during these Olympics, watching Canada’s unreal defense play. They’re great puck movers, to a man. But what makes them great is how quickly they advance the puck. They don’t worry about perfection. They just get the play moving in the right direction. The reason they’re able to do that is because they have elite forwards they can trust to make a play. It’s safe to advance the puck quickly into the neutral zone, because an elite forward will take a 50/50 puck and continue the advance. San Jose’s forwards either lack skill, or experience. In either… Read more »
Your point is very strong that hockey is a team game and it’s all connected. But aside from Makar-Toews, I think the US blue line has been vastly superior to Canada’s. Hughes and McAvoy, Werenski and Slavin? Now those guys are connected. I don’t agree that Dickinson has the same value as Buium, I like Dickinson about 500 times more, but I’m seeing the value of Hughes. I think Hamilton might be a unique case of the price being right for a likely decent upgrade, but the other guys, I’m not interested. The only question will be whether there will… Read more »
I’ll make a related point. Regardless of what a team “needs”, a GM is limited to what is on the shelf when shopping at the deadline or free agency. If they can upgrade their forward group at a fraction of the cost of upgrading the D corps, they should. If they end up with a surplus of forwards in the system, they can use that surplus to acquire a defenseman when one becomes available at a palatable price. All that is to say, if the supply of quality forwards is deeper (and therefore cheaper), Grier might be wise to look… Read more »
Not sure I agree. They’re putting the puck into spaces. Just because it’s not tape to tape doesn’t mean it’s not going where they intend. They’re making area passes and trusting their superior speed. Too many D on the Sharks don’t have the on ice IQ (looking at you Ferraro) to make those types of passes especially under duress. What you’re advocating for get you the Leafs.
If the cost is low enough, I’d be fine with any of these guys. Myself, I’d prefer to see them target a big RHD who can grow with the team over the next few years. I could live with giving up a first and a prospect for someone like Mrtka, or maybe a slightly lesser combination for Kleber (both around 6’6, both RHD).
Macklin fucking Celebrini. No moment too big. Set up the GWG (those clown announcers said it came from Makar, the eejits) AND kept his skate blade onside enough. No kings but Macklin.
Now let’s go Slovakia!
An incredible Olympics from him. Feel like you can pretty easily argue he’s been the second best Canadian and maybe even the second best player at the Olympics?
It really does feel like it would take a roster management disasterclass for the Sharks to not win a Cup with Celebrini. Everything about his game translates to the playoffs.
If I was the GM/coach, I think this is what I would do. Flip Sherwood at the deadline to try and recoup the value you traded Trade Ferraro at the deadline Trade whichever one of Klingberg or Liljegren has the most value Recall Chernyshov from the AHL Call up Cagnoni and Leddy from the AHL Line 1 – Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith Line 2 – Eklund-Misa-Toffoli Line 3 – Kurashev-Wennberg-Graf (defensive matchup line) Line 4 – Regenda-Ostapchuk-Gaudette (physical, cycling line) Scratches – Goodrow, Reaves. Can cycle in on 4th line. Pair 1 – Orlov-Klingberg/Liljegren Pair 2 – Dickinson-Mukhamadullin Pair 3 – Cagnoni-Desharnais Scratch… Read more »
I’ve seen enough Cagnoni to feel like I’m not that high on him. I seem to be a curse for the Cuda, but I’ve never seen him do anything I liked
I’m not super high on him either (would probably use him as trade bait to get a more long term piece this offseason) but I’d rather give him a run in this scenario than either Allan or Leddy.