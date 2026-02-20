6 Defensemen That Sharks Could Target at Trade Deadline

How can the San Jose Sharks improve their defense this Trade Deadline?

The Sharks, heading into the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline, are trying to straddle two paths.

There’s the here and now: Five points out of the last wild card spot in the West, Macklin Celebrini ascending to a superstar level, they’re trying to make the playoffs this season.

But there’s also the future: The San Jose Sharks are building to be a Stanley Cup contender not right now, but in a couple seasons. So it’s not necessarily time to sell the farm for a small improvement.

Based on the Athletic’s most recent Trade Board, here are a half-dozen possibly available defensemen who fit one of these two paths, or both.

Multiple league sources also shared their thoughts. Also, who would I target if I were the Sharks?

Dougie Hamilton

The offensively-gifted Hamilton should be able to help the San Jose Sharks’ top power play unit, but he’s more likely a bridge option.

The 2028 UFA is 32 and has a $9 million AAV. He also has a 10-team Trade List, which the Sharks reportedly aren’t a part of.

All that said, the right-hander should come cheap via trade, as long as he agrees to come to San Jose. The New Jersey Devils need badly to clear salary cap space and Hamilton has had a down campaign.

Hamilton would be a solid target for the Sharks…