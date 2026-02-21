Has Bystedt Taken a Leap? 3 NHL Scouts Discuss His Season, Ceiling (+)

Filip Bystedt earned his first NHL practice, even if he’s not here to stay.

The 2022 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick has taken a leap this season, and appears to be on the verge of his NHL debut. Just not next week, when the Sharks return to play.

So what has the 6-foot-3 center improved? Which Sharks center does he model his game after? Bystedt shared his thoughts.

Also, four league sources, three NHL scouts and a league executive, shared their candid opinions about Bystedt and his ceiling with San Jose Hockey Now.