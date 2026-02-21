San Jose Sharks
Has Bystedt Taken a Leap? 3 NHL Scouts Discuss His Season, Ceiling (+)
Filip Bystedt earned his first NHL practice, even if he’s not here to stay.
The 2022 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick has taken a leap this season, and appears to be on the verge of his NHL debut. Just not next week, when the Sharks return to play.
So what has the 6-foot-3 center improved? Which Sharks center does he model his game after? Bystedt shared his thoughts.
Also, four league sources, three NHL scouts and a league executive, shared their candid opinions about Bystedt and his ceiling with San Jose Hockey Now.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.