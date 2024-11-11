SJHN Daily: Blackwood Linked to Avs Again, Two Ex-Sharks on Waivers

Could Mackenzie Blackwood be on the move soon?

The 27-year-old goalie, who carried the San Jose Sharks to a 1-0 victory on Sunday with a 44-save shutout, was linked to the Colorado Avalanche by Elliotte Friedman…again.

“I don’t think he’s going to be on Team Canada, but remember when I said earlier in the year if I was Colorado, that’s a guy I would be looking at,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “And I think they’ve looked at him before.”

The Avalanche do not have a goalie with an over-.900 save-percentage. Starter Alexander Georgiev has a 4.04 goals-against average through eight games. Blackwood, in nine games, now has a 3.1 goals-against average and .910 save-percentage.

Both Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek are pending unrestricted free agents, with Yaroslav Askarov expected to take on a full-time NHL role next season. We’ll see if the Sharks look to move Blackwood or Vanecek, to a team that needs a goalie.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

A new episode of the SJHN Podcast is out now! Sheng and Keegan talk about Macklin Celebrini‘s return, the Jake Walman drama, and the Timothy Liljegren trade. Watch wherever you get your podcasts!

Ryan Warsofsky reminds John Tortorella of… John Tortorella.

What’s the latest on pending free agent Mikael Granlund?

Meet Macklin Celebrini‘s Tri-Valley skills coach.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Matt Benning and Kaapo Kahkonen placed on waivers today.

Which Sharks veteran defenseman could be moved this deadline?

The San Jose Barracuda have started hot. Is it an indication of future NHL success?

Another feel-good moment of the night. ☺️ Fabian Zetterlund met up with his friend Ari after tonight's win. Ari first met Fabian last year in Philadelphia after following @FabianZetterlun since his Utica Comet days. pic.twitter.com/qOPg37CTE0 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 11, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Andreas Athanasiou to be placed on waivers.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Forward Anthony Mantha will require surgery on an ACL injury. Surgery will take place this Thursday and he will be out for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/Bpd3fRFfbb — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 11, 2024

David Pastrnak reveals offseason injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins add Kevin Hayes to injured reserve.

Nathan MacKinnon named NHL 2nd Star of the Week.

The Columbus Blue Jackets claim Dante Fabbro off waivers.

Nate Schmidt enjoying rebound season with Florida Panthers.

London Knights player Landon Sim is indefinitely suspended.

The Buffalo Sabres lose Tage Thompson during loss to Montreal Canadiens.