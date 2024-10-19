SJHN Daily: Friedman Connects Blackwood to Avs, Celebrini Reveals Joe Thornton Plays Fortnite

Could the Colorado Avalanche make a move on a San Jose Sharks goalie?

That’s what Elliotte Friedman speculated in a recent “32 Thoughts” podcast.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Blackwood is the kind of guy they’re at least saying, ‘Okay, if we do decide to go this route, could he solve our problem?’,” Friedman said.

Aarif Deen at Colorado Hockey Now had more about the Colorado Avalanche‘s problems between the pipes.

Between Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek, two veteran goalies with starting experience, and top prospect Yaroslav Askarov waiting in the wings in the AHL, Blackwood and Vanecek will probably be subject to trade rumors all year.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Nico Sturm drops the hammer on the winless San Jose Sharks.

What’s the San Jose Sharks’ development plan for Will Smith, who they’ll be scratching from time to time?

We talk about Macklin Celebrini‘s injury & more on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:

Connor Bedard was impressed by Macklin Celebrini’s NHL debut.

The “frustrated” Will Smith is off to a slow start, but Ryan Warsofsky sees good signs.

The San Jose Barracuda had a great time in their season debut last weekend, including Yaroslav Askarov.

Other Sharks News…

After his NHL debut, Celebrini did a fun interview with the Empty Netters Podcast…he revealed that Joe Thornton is really into “Fortnite”.

Will Smith‘s parents were at NHL debut! His mom also followed him to Chicago:

.@TaraSlone caught up with Will Smith's parents at the Tank during their son's second NHL game 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VYOEgbUW4M — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 13, 2024

Nick Nollenberger catches up with Tristen Robins.

“Ever since Mack and I got here the fans have been awesome and we couldn’t be happier to be here.” – Will Smith 📺🎙️Watch the @NHL's full Mic Drop with Mack and Will from Opening Night.https://t.co/WNUWNoz9Ix — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 16, 2024

Around the NHL…

Matvei Michkov scores his first NHL goals.

Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs fight in practice.

The Chicago Blackhawks react after they beat the Sharks.

Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk near return for the Florida Panthers.

The three biggest problems plaguing the Pittsburgh Penguins.