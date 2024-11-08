Granlund Trade Deadline Decision Isn’t Cut-And-Dry (+)

The Mikael Granlund decision isn’t cut-and-dry.

On the surface for the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, the UFA-to-be seems like a clear Trade Deadline candidate.

Granlund is off to the best start of his career, 16 points through 15 games. He’s a valuable two-way center, who has garnered strong returns in past Deadlines.

In 2023, the Nashville Predators traded Granlund to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a second-round pick. In 2019 — keeping in mind that Granlund was in his prime then — the Minnesota Wild sent him to the Preds for top prospect Kevin Fiala.

Granlund, 32, is also on the wrong side of 30, and we don’t know what kind of contract that he’s looking for.

On the other hand?

“What do you need to do extra to be a good player?” Granlund asked San Jose Hockey Now recently. “What do you need to do to actually become a winning team?”

They were rhetorical questions, but Granlund seems to have as many answers as anybody.