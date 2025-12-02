SJHN Daily: Steph Curry on Celebrini, Desharnais Injury Update, Misa to AHL?

“Patience.”

That’s Steph Curry’s No. 1 recommendation for San Jose Sharks’ budding star Macklin Celebrini.

“It’s hard to keep that tunnel vision on, continue to get better, continue to keep your joy for the game through all the ups and downs of a tough team situation early in your career. That’s one thing we both have in common,” Curry said to Bonta Hill on NBC Sports’ Dub Talk on Monday.

The nature of being drafted high in the first round is typically heading to a less-than-great team. Curry was drafted seventh overall in 2009, and he and the Warriors didn’t make the playoffs until the 2012-2013 season. For Sharks fans hoping Celebrini and the Sharks take a similar path, the Warriors won the NBA Finals just two years later.

Curry added that he checks in with Celebrini’s dad Rick – the Warrior’s Director of Sports Medicine and Performance – about how Macklin is doing.

“I talk to Rick every day when I’m on the table like, “How’s Mack doing? I’m getting all that intel,” Curry said.

And Macklin shared his response to Curry’s words with Alan Hoshida, saying Curry’s advice is, “Something to take to heart, for sure.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

The NHL is acting after the Sharks and the Ottawa Senators violated the helmets-in-warmups rule. But the Sharks probably won’t be fined.

Desharnais is week-to-week, says Warsofsky — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2025

Vincent Desharnais has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, and it looks like he’ll be out a while longer.

Brodie Brazil spoke to ex-Oakland A’s star Mark Canha about his love for the Sharks.

Warsofsky didn't rule out Skinner & Misa from playing tomorrow. I'd guess not likely, especially with Misa, last game a month ago. Also, Warsofsky says he & Grier will meet today to discuss the possibility of Misa going to the AHL for a conditioning loan, answer on that tmw — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2025

Per @PuckPedia: Misa will NOT count, because he would be going from IR to a conditioning loan. Whereas Iorio was on the NHL roster when he went, that's why he still counted on the 23-man roster — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are worth how many billions of dollars?

San Jose Sharks’ attendance is rising.

True emotion here. Hats off to Brenden Dillon for reaching this tremendous milestone. Played 439 regular season games with the Sharks and was part of four playoff runs. https://t.co/KnhcF3KnKI — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 1, 2025

A new season of Making Waves is here. 🌊@TaraSlone looks back at this month's Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives with @KPSanJose, @KPSantaClara and @sjscommunity. pic.twitter.com/XgfF8R3ltx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 1, 2025

Macklin Celebrini (39-61—100 in 96 GP) recorded his 100th career point and became the eighth-youngest player in NHL history to reach the milestone. #NHLStats Tune in : 🌎: https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/f3oGWSfcnN — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 30, 2025

Around the NHL…

