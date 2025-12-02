Sharks Locker Room: Smith Ahead of Schedule, Too

Macklin, Macklin, Macklin!

You wouldn’t blame Will Smith if he sometimes felt like Jan Brady next to “new face of the NHL” Macklin Celebrini.

Smith, best friends with Celebrini, has never shown a trace of jealousy, though.

And on Monday, in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-3 stomping of the Utah Mammoth, Smith showed off his own staggering talent.

This Will Smith goal might be a candidate for goal of the year.

Last season, about mid-January, both in their rookie campaigns, it appeared that Celebrini was literal leagues ahead of Smith.

Before Jan. 18, the 2023 No. 4 pick had six goals and 15 points in 39 games and was sitting out back-to-backs in what the organization called development days. Smith also was moved from his natural center position to wing a month into the season.

The 2024 No. 1 pick was perhaps the leading Calder Trophy candidate, any talk of development days for him obliterated by 13 goals and 32 points in just 35 appearances.

Frankly, Smith did not look like an NHL regular at this point, while Celebrini resembled a seasoned veteran, more often than not.

But on Jan. 18, Smith returned to his hometown Boston, dropping a goal and an assist. Coincidence or not, he hasn’t looked back since, producing at a point-per-game pace.

Since Jan. 18, Smith has put up 24 goals and 57 points in 62 games. Celebrini has 26 goals and 71 points.

It’s beyond impressive that Smith, 20, and Celebrini, 19, are already point-per-game players in the best league in the world.

While Smith is still trying to catch up to Celebrini’s two-way acumen and relentless battle, he’s not far from his linemate’s equal in the OZ, and at times, can pull off plays that even Celebrini might marvel at.

Anyway, it’s not about Smith vs. Celebrini. It’s about Celebrini and Smith.

Celebrini may be breaking development curves with how ahead of schedule he is, but tonight was a reminder that Smith is well ahead of schedule too, which it didn’t feel like early last season.

That’s a tribute to Smith and his work to get here, and the San Jose Sharks, who, amidst much criticism last season, believed that the Boston College star would overcome inevitable struggles and develop properly in the NHL.

That’s bad news for the rest of the league: The one-two punch projected to terrorize the NHL in the coming years is, well look at San Jose’s surprising 13-11-2 record, ahead of schedule.

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli, on if he felt that he was getting close to breaking out of his slump:

I knew I was going to score a goal at some point. (laughs) I don’t know if you guys were worried, it would have been a little concerning.

It is what it is. It’s a hard league to score in, and sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t, and all you can do is just keep going and come to the rink everyday. Fortunate that we were winning some games and didn’t feel as much pressure as maybe I would have [felt].

Toffoli, on Mikhail Sergachev not dapping up SJ Sharkie:

I feel like Sharkie was gonna give him the too cool, so I think he made the right decision. (laughs)

Will Smith

Smith, on Tyler Toffoli breaking out of his slump:

We weren’t too worried about him. (laughs)

Pavol Regenda

Regenda, on if he had doubts that he would ever return to NHL:

Yeah, I’ll be honest. Yeah. You know it’s hard, and it’s hard to get in his league. Just get working, and hopefully I can stay here as long as I can, and that’s my goal every day, just prove that I belong here and enjoy every moment I’m here.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on what he liked most about San Jose Sharks’ performance tonight:

I thought we played with the momentum probably better than we have, probably all year.

Warsofsky, on Smith’s highlight-reel goal:

Obviously, his skill, his talent took over there and makes a couple guys miss. Really good play by Mack there to come in inside the blueline. They obviously have some good chemistry. So that was a nice skill play.