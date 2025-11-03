SJHN Daily: Eklund Dealing With Injury, Players Rank Favorite Sharks Jerseys

The San Jose Sharks are without one of their top offensive contributors, as William Eklund missed Sunday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with a late-minute lower-body injury.

“We don’t think it’s long-term,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in the afternoon. “But, he’s been playing some [of the] most consistent hockey of his career. So obviously, it’s frustrating.”

Eklund, who is beginning his third full season as a member of the San Jose Sharks, has been on pace to shatter his career-highs in every offensive category. Last season, he finished with 17 goals and 58 total points in 77 games. So far this season, he has five goals and six assists in 12 games. A full season at that pace would see him finish with 34 goals and 75 points.

Eklund’s offensive prowess hasn’t been the only value he’s brought to the team this season though. He’s taken a step forward defensively, and become a major part of the Sharks’ top shutdown line, featuring Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev.

“He plays with the puck. He can protect it down low. He holds on to it. He’s comfortable with it on his stick. That’s step number one,” Warsofsky said of Eklund. “He plays with pace. I think that line, it’s probably been our most consistent line as far as both sides of the puck.”

Warsofsky hopes that Eklund will be ready to play in the San Jose Sharks’ next game, Wednesday at the Seattle Kraken.

