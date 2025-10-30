Dan Boyle Thinks Macklin Celebrini Is Top-10 NHL Player

The good vibes are back with the San Jose Sharks!

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice rink rat Zubair Jeewanjee talk about the Macklin Celebrini superstar tour. Boyle, who’s played with his share of great players, puts Celebrini in rarified air. We also discuss some of Celebrini’s less-obvious skills.

Along the way, Boyle tells a hilarious Igor Larionov story.

Should the San Jose Sharks be concerned about Yaroslav Askarov’s play? Boyle doesn’t think so, while Sheng shares insight into Askarov’s relationship with the media.

We’re nearing decision time on Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa, should they stay in the NHL or go back to juniors? The boys have a far different opinion of Misa’s game against the Los Angeles Kings than most of you.

Boyle weighs in on the San Jose Sharks’ veteran defensemen, Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg. Dan likes their recent play..

To close the show, Zubair praises William Eklund and Will Smith and Collin Graf’s development.

(3:35) Macklin Celebrini is a superstar?

(8:55) Celebrini’s underrated skills?

(13:20) Is Celebrini making Team Canada?

(31:28) The definition of a superstar?

(44:04) Trick or treat: Our favorite players? Scariest players?

(46:20) Boyle tells a hilarious Igor Larionov story

(1:02:10) Worried about Yaroslav Askarov?

(1:16:08) Should the San Jose Sharks keep Misa and Dickinson?

(1:21:04) How are Dmitry Orlov & John Klingberg looking?

(1:52:38) Mike Grier’s vision of Sharks coming together?

(1:53:55) Ryan Warsofsky’s tactical changes helping Sharks?

(1:57:35) Love for William Eklund

