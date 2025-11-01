Why 2-1-2 Forecheck Successful for Sharks (+)

“We can skate with the best of them.”

The San Jose Sharks, four games into the season, had a tolerable 0-2-2 record. But in truth, challenging Ty Dellandrea’s statement, they were getting skated out of buildings.

One measure of this, from their 7-6 OT loss to the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, and 6-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth, Games 2-4 of the season, the Sharks had a 32.3 Corsi For % at 5-on-5. Essentially, for every three of their own shot attempts, San Jose was giving up seven.

While Corsi isn’t a be-all, end-all stat, you don’t need the eye test to tell you three shots for seven is a bad trade.

So head coach Ryan Warsofsky and his coaching staff made a tactical adjustment that might have changed the course of the San Jose Sharks’ season.

Macklin Celebrini, Collin Graf, and Dellandrea also spoke to this adjustment.