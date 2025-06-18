SJHN Daily: S.J. Sharkie Makes Mascot Hall of Fame, Ex-Sharks Win Stanley Cup

S.J. Sharkie, the mascot of the San Jose Sharks, has been named to the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of their 2025 class.

Sharkie has had many memorable moments for the Sharks, his most famous likely being when he got stuck in the rafters right before the Sharks hosted the Detroit Red Wings in 1999. More recently though, Sharkie has become known for his humorous presence on social media, and of course, his constant mid-game antics.

I’d like to take this time to apologize…

to ABSOLUTELY NOBODY!!! pic.twitter.com/6jjF36n4OY — #SJSharkie (@sjsharkie) June 17, 2025

S.J. Sharkie was inducted alongside Blitz (Seattle Seahawks, NFL), Fredbird (St. Louis Cardinals, MLB), Sebastian the Ibis (University of Miami), and TORO (Houston Texans, NFL).

Sharkie became the third NHL mascot to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame with Youppi! (Montreal Canadiens) and Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks).

Induction ceremonies will be held in each mascot’s city, for more information about the event, see here.

