SJHN Daily: S.J. Sharkie Makes Mascot Hall of Fame, Ex-Sharks Win Stanley Cup

1 day ago

Credit: Allison Gadjovich

S.J. Sharkie, the mascot of the San Jose Sharks, has been named to the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of their 2025 class.

Sharkie has had many memorable moments for the Sharks, his most famous likely being when he got stuck in the rafters right before the Sharks hosted the Detroit Red Wings in 1999. More recently though, Sharkie has become known for his humorous presence on social media, and of course, his constant mid-game antics.

S.J. Sharkie was inducted alongside Blitz (Seattle Seahawks, NFL), Fredbird (St. Louis Cardinals, MLB), Sebastian the Ibis (University of Miami), and TORO (Houston Texans, NFL).

Sharkie became the third NHL mascot to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame with Youppi! (Montreal Canadiens) and Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks).

Induction ceremonies will be held in each mascot’s city, for more information about the event, see here.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Jordan Spence could be a good fit for the San Jose Sharks.

What are draft experts saying about Matthew Schaefer? Check out his highlights mixtape.

NHL scouts and Stathletes give insight about UFA defensemen options for the San Jose Sharks.

Tyler Toffoli helped celebrate Macklin Celebrini’s 19th birthday.

Other Sharks News…

Four former Sharks, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Vitek Vanecek, and Jonah Gadjovich, won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. It’s Gadjovich’s second-straight Cup with the Panthers. Sturm and Vanecek were traded by San Jose to Florida at the Trade Deadline.

Mario Ferraro’s season in review.

Two targets the Sharks could look at from the KHL this summer.

Drew Remenda discusses the Cow Palace with Brodie Brazil.

A fan drew a portrait of Macklin Celebrini:

Around the League…

Evgeni Malkin‘s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins remains uncertain.

The 2026 Olympic hockey schedule has been released.

Could the Avalanche pull off a one-for-one trade involving JJ Peterka?

The Vegas Golden Knights face uncertainty over Alex Pietrangelo‘s injury concerns.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere hosted a pre-Draft availability.

Red Wings should look at acquiring Michigan State’s Isaac Howard.

Sam Bennett named Conn Smythe Trophy winner:

Florida Panthers‘ Stanley Cup parade info! Also, Matthew Tkachuk played through what?!?

Roman Josi diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.

Fallooooooon

I noticed in a Sharkie video montage from the HOF announcement, started with the clip of him being “born” out of a Zamboni. And he had a tail. I forgot about a tail era. I’m thinking it lasted a very short time, like as long as it took for someone to realize a mascot has to sit down at least some of the time.

I need the oral history of Sharkie’s tail. And does anyone have it? Can we get somebody to bring it to Antiques Roadshow?

3
Reply
Fin Coe

Elena’s graphite portraits are always amazing, I like her Eklund ones but this Mack one is top tier too

3
Reply
Joseph

Evander Kane is the epitome of thin dick energy.

6
Reply
kads

I feel like he spent more time in the box than on the ice in the finals. He didn’t do any favors for that team

2
Reply
Rothgar

I am so glad his name will NEVER be on the Cup. He has been & always will be a punk in my book.

E. Kane showed his “true” self by getting kicked out of the deciding game. Should be fined & suspended for the hack & whack on Chucky. Truly pathetic.

Last edited 20 hours ago by Rothgar
0
Reply
Boomer

Not shaking hands is a disgrace to the cup and every player that has ever battled for it.

0
Reply
Dylan Smallwood

I really wanted McJesus to win it but I really, really, didn’t want Kane to win it. I would bet he gets traded for a 4th rounder this offseason.

Also didn’t want Bowman to win it. Guy is a schmuck

1
Reply
OregonShark

I was at the game when Sharkie “got stuck in the rafters.” THAT was NO Joke!
EK9 once again showed his what a twit he is…NO CLASS!

1
Reply
Joseph

Scotty Bowman getting caught on camera mouthing “Fucking Sharkie” while that all unfolded was, in my opinion, the greatest moment of his HOF coaching career.

3
Reply

