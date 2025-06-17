Spence Could Be Good Fit for Sharks (+)

Here’s a sensible trade target for the San Jose Sharks: How about Jordan Spence?

Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts Podcast last week that the Los Angeles Kings defenseman is likely available via trade.

“Ken Holland, you know how he feels about his blueline. He likes a big, mobile blueline,” Friedman said of the new Kings GM.

Spence, 24, is a right-handed 5-foot-11 puckmover. The 2019 fourth-round pick enjoyed a solid season, putting up four goals and 28 points, while averaging just 16:47 a night. He was also a power play regular.

Spence’s problem in LA hasn’t really been his performance, it’s the presence of Brandt Clarke, another offense-first young blueliner.

The 6-foot-2 rearguard is also bigger and was the eighth-overall pick of the 2021 Draft. So he’s only 22. Friedman made sure to mention that Clarke isn’t available.

“I just don’t think that the Kings feel that Spence and Brandt Clarke on the right side together works,” Friedman said. “They just don’t feel that there’s room for two of them.”

How could Spence help the San Jose Sharks? What do NHL scouts think about him? And how much would he cost in a trade?