SJHN Daily: Toffoli Celebrates Celebrini’s 19th Birthday, Eklunds Open Ice Rink

Tyler Toffoli’s unlikely friendship with the San Jose Sharks’ rookies has continued into the off-season.

Toffoli went viral late in the regular season when he spoke about a sleepover he had with the Sharks’ star rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Now, he has done it again, as he joined Celebrini’s family to celebrate the 2024 first-overall pick’s 19th birthday.

Tyler Toffoli has taken the duo of Celebrini and Smith under his wing as a mentor both on and off of the ice. He spoke about his mentorship in his exit interview in April, stating “There’s a lot of tough love there, so it’s different. But at the end of the day, I think it’s good, I think it’s needed. When there’s that healthy competition in [the] room, I think that makes guys better and teams better.”

