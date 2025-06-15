Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Toffoli Celebrates Celebrini’s 19th Birthday, Eklunds Open Ice Rink

9 hours ago

Credit: Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Toffoli’s unlikely friendship with the San Jose Sharks’ rookies has continued into the off-season.

Toffoli went viral late in the regular season when he spoke about a sleepover he had with the Sharks’ star rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Now, he has done it again, as he joined Celebrini’s family to celebrate the 2024 first-overall pick’s 19th birthday.

Tyler Toffoli has taken the duo of Celebrini and Smith under his wing as a mentor both on and off of the ice. He spoke about his mentorship in his exit interview in April, stating “There’s a lot of tough love there, so it’s different. But at the end of the day, I think it’s good, I think it’s needed. When there’s that healthy competition in [the] room, I think that makes guys better and teams better.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Who was on Sheng’s NHL Awards ballot? How did Celebrini and Will Smith fare?

Chris Morehouse takes us behind the scenes of the San Jose Sharks picking Will Smith, Sam Dickinson, and Luca Cagnoni.

Macklin Celebrini was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Other Sharks News…

William Eklund and his family are opening an ice rink in Stockholm:

 

Old friends reunite at Ice Academy Stockholm!

Tyler Toffoli earned a third-place vote for the Lady Byng.

Looking back at the San Jose Sharks’ 2020 draft class.

Who stays and who goes for the Sharks moving forward?

Sam Dickinson was named CHL Defenseman of the Year.

Around the League…

Three thoughts surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins, including trade chatter.

The Florida Panthers are a single win away from winning the Stanley Cup.

Who should get the Conn Smythe if the Florida Panthers win it?

New York Islanders mailbag: Trade options and next year’s lineup.

The Boston Bruins made a depth move, acquiring Victor Soderstrom.

Connor Hellebuyck was surprised with the MVP and Vezina while fishing.

Gavin McKenna named CHL Player of the Year.

 

kads

We know Toffoli is old because his hat is the only one not on backwards

Rothgar

Who’s the guy in between Mack & Toffs? That’s not little bro RJ is it? Looks too old to be RJ. Where Mack mom in all of this?

(Slow news day, need Sharks hockey badly)

SJShorky

Someone’s taking the photo.😉

