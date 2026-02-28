SJHN Daily: SJ Sharkie Has Fun With Alysa Liu, Rick Celebrini on Macklin’s Emotions After Gold Medal Loss

SJ Sharkie paid homage to a new Bay Area legend Thursday night.

Rocking a wig to match, SJ Sharkie impersonated Team USA gold medalist and Oakland native Alysa Liu.

Liu won two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. She won the women’s singles title and was a member of the team gold medal, skating the women’s short program for Team USA.

The 20-year-old – who made her return to the sport after initially retiring in 2022 – rocks an iconic hairdo, with multiple rings of died hair wrapping around her head.

Liu appears to have seen SJ Sharkie’s tribute, reposting a video on TikTok of the mascot’s hype-up moment at the Tank.

Rick Celebrini talked about the emotions of watching his son on the Olympic stage. Rick shared that Macklin was "inconsolable" after the loss to Team USA.

Hockey is for EVERYONE. 🫶 Alex Wennberg and Tyler Toffoli were behind the bench tonight for our fourth annual Pride scrimmage between the Team Teal front office, Team Trans, and the SF Earthquakes LGBTQ+ team. @sjscommunity pic.twitter.com/0Ms8jqhot3 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 28, 2026

Class is in session. 📚 See you tomorrow afternoon for our Educators Appreciation Game! pic.twitter.com/J4cj4yzmrA — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 27, 2026

Patrick Marleau's 19-year-old son Landon scored his first OHL goal.

The Sharks will honor Chris Bertucelli with a moment of silence ahead of the game on Saturday. Bertucelli, owner of Bertucelli's La Villa Gourmet in Willow Glen, died this week.

We lost an incredible local business owner, friend, and father, Chris Bertucelli. The entire Bay Area sports, Willow Glen, and San Jose community are hurting tonight. Hug your loved ones a little closer tonight. #ChrisComboForever pic.twitter.com/BPsDDFqoQ6 — Teal City Crew 🦈🏴‍☠️ (@TealCityCrew) February 27, 2026

